The Wankdorf in Bern is upside down. The Nati beat the Icelanders 2:0 after late goals from Reuteler and Pilgrim and a great fight. A performance of will from everyone, but not all players are good enough.

Patrick Lämmle

4.5 Goal Livia Peng

It was lucky that Sigurdardottir's final attempt hit the crossbar after 42 seconds. Shortly after the break, the crossbar makes another save. On the spot for the high balls, no uncertainty.

5 Defense Iman Beney

Starts with an unsuccessful throw-in. But gets better and better, more conspicuous and more offensive. Drop-kicks into the net shortly before the break and almost scores with her head after an hour.

5.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

The strong, combative Icelanders? Just their thing! With a knife between her teeth, she cleans up at the back, stalks away, tucks in and deals. Strong with the header,

3.5 defense Julia Stierli

Is lucky that the referee sees a foul on her after losing a running duel. Doesn't exude the greatest confidence, a few bad passes. Was substituted after 56 minutes.

4.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Takes on every duel, has no fear of contact and celebrates every duel she wins. Is always on 180. Hardly ever goes forward and is not called upon to do so.

4 Defense Nadine Riesen

Less conspicuous than against Norway, often sits on the outside left. First giant rush after 35 minutes. Runs more after the ball. Defensively, she does her job perfectly.

5.5 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

The driving force in midfield, always pushing on the gas pedal. Wonderful through pass to Fölmli. And then she's calm and super cool as she slots in to make it 1:0.

4.5 Midfield Lia Wälti

Still the focal point against Norway, less conspicuous in Wankdorf. And yet she was at the origin of the 1:0, first winning the ball and then passing to Schertenleib, who provided the assist.

3.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Slips right at the first touch of the ball. Also made an unusual number of bad passes. Can kick all standing balls and shovels them into the center, none of them are dangerous. Nevertheless, she is hard-working and closes the holes.

4.5 Forward Sydney Schertenleib

Moves into the starting line-up for Ivelj. Strong on the ball, full of finesse. Super talented. But often still lacks routine: sometimes she delays the pass too long, sometimes she finishes overzealously. In the 76th minute, she has the perfect timing with a wonderful pass to Reuteler.

3.5 Storm Svenja Fölmli

Remained on the bench against Norway, now from the start. Unlucky that her goal was disallowed after VAR intervention because she blocked her way in front of it. Otherwise, she had a tough time against the Icelandic central defenders.

Substitute players

4 Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Came on for Stierli in the 56th minute. Plays first on the right, then on the left. Fits in easily with her routine, no matter where she plays. A sure value.

5 Leila Wandeler

Comes on for Fölmli in the 56th minute. The 19-year-old brings light-heartedness and cheekiness to the game. Unlucky that her lob hit the crossbar in the 80th minute. Then the assist for 2:0 from Pilgrim.

Alayah Pilgrim

Comes on for Riesen in the 79th minute. Scores to make it 2:0. Too short for a rating.