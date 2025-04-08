The Nati let a two-goal lead slip away twice in a 3-3 draw in Iceland. Pia Sundhage's team broke the scoreless curse, but it wasn't enough to win.

Patrick Lämmle

2 Goal Elvira Herzog

Nothing to do until shortly before the break. That's when she brutally misses an actually harmless free kick from Vilhjalmsdottir. What a mega miss that will fuel the debate about the "No.1" in the national team goal.

3 Defense Laia Ballesté

The Swiss-Spanish dual national makes a good start to her debut. Until the unfortunate ball loss in the 50th minute, which led to 2:3. And at 3:3 she then loses the duel against three-goal scorer Vilhjalmsdottir. She had to retire in the 72nd minute.

4 Defense Luana Bühler

The defensive leader had the ball under control until the break. Almost always, at least: Jonsdottir danced her way through in the 28th minute. Blameless for all three goals conceded, but also unable to bring calm to the game in the second half.

4 Defense Noelle Maritz

Top assist after just 72 seconds with a high, wide ball behind the Icelandic defense to Reuteler. Plays a solid part at the back of the back three. Drops off sharply after the break - like (almost) all Swiss players in Reykjavik.

4 Midfield Iman Beney

Back after ligament injury. Not yet with the same energy as before her break. And when she has the ball, she is often tackled hard. Stays out for the break.

5 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

Slides in after just 72 seconds, goal-less curse broken. In the 17th minute with the wonderful assist to Vallotto to make it 2:0. Always playable, good runs into the deep, dangerous. Best Swiss player. On course for 6, but then sent off in the 69th minute with a yellow-red card for a foul.

4 Midfield Lia Wälti

Control center in the strong first half. Tried to bring calm to the game in the second half and especially when outnumbered. The leader only partially succeeds. She was really annoyed after the game. They had played "naively" "and I really think they lack character at the moment", said the captain harshly.

4 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Does her job solidly and conscientiously in the defensive center. Often gets involved in the attack and can even be celebrated as a goal scorer. She was substituted in the 79th minute.

3.5 Midfield Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The former striker is busy with defensive duties on her side and doesn't often get involved in the attack. Two or three superfluous mistakes.

4.5 Forward Sydney Schertenleib

The artificial turf in Iceland seems to be her base: extremely confident on the ball, playful, tricky. And almost scored the winning goal shortly before the end, but the Icelandic keeper fished the precise free kick out of the corner.

3.5 Forward Svenja Fölmli

Has a tough time in the center of the attack against the combative Icelanders. Once she has the ball on her foot, she is often too hasty.

Substitute players

4 From the 46th minute for Beney Meriame Terchoun

Comes on for Beney on the right wing after the break. Terchoun reels off her program on the side - as always with full physical commitment. Enough.

- From the 60th minute for Fölmli Seraina Piubel

Came on for Fölmli in the 60th minute. Too short for a rating.

- From the 73rd minute for Ballesté Viola Calligaris

Came on for Ballesté in the 73rd minute. Too short for a rating

- From the 79th minute for Vallotto Ramona Bachmann

Coming on for Vallotto in the 79th minute. Too short for a rating.

