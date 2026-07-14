Did Gianni Infantino break the IOC oath? The organization FairSquare identifies five clear violations—and is filing a complaint against the FIFA president with the IOC.

Here's what it's all about FairSquare has filed a complaint with the IOC against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The allegation is that he violated the principle of political neutrality.

Infantino is alleged to have supported Donald Trump and violated other rules. He denies the allegations in the Balogun case.

The IOC reviews potential complaints confidentially and does not comment on the proceedings. Summary created with

The British human rights organization FairSquare says it has filed a complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It accuses the most powerful official of the world soccer governing body of repeatedly violating the IOC’s rules on political neutrality. The main allegation: Infantino is said to have offered U.S. President Donald Trump his political support.

FairSquare stated that there were a total of five clear violations, for which there was also “convincing evidence.” Among other things, this stems from the lifting of the suspension for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, who—despite receiving a red card in the round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina—was not required to sit out the round of 16 match against Belgium. This had caused outrage in the soccer world.

For his part, Infantino had emphasized the independence of FIFA’s relevant judicial bodies. The committees are independent and operate autonomously, he wrote in a statement regarding the Balogun case. Furthermore, Infantino asserted that they apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code and make their decisions solely on the basis of the applicable rules and the relevant facts.

According to FairSquare, however, the FIFA president is also said to have promoted a fan site allegedly linked to the Trump administration. The purpose was reportedly to collect data.

What about the IOC oath?

According to the statement from FairSquare, when he was inducted into the IOC, Infantino took an oath to uphold the Olympic Charter and to comply fully with the IOC Code of Ethics. Accordingly, the IOC could expel members who fail to act in accordance with these principles. IOC President Kirsty Coventry had already said last week, with regard to a possible complaint, that the matter would “of course” be addressed.

In response to a query from dpa, an IOC spokesperson stated: “Complaints submitted to the IOC Ethics Commission are treated confidentially. The IOC will therefore not issue a public statement regarding whether or not a complaint has been filed by an external party. The IOC will announce sanctions only if the Ethics Commission decides to impose them.”

Even before the World Cup, FairSquare had filed a similar complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee, which was later supported by the Norwegian Football Association and members of the European Parliament.

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