Even before the tournament, human rights organizations had warned of massive problems. Now they are taking stock—and leveling serious accusations primarily at FIFA and the Trump administration.

A few days before the World Cup final, several organizations denounced massive human rights violations during the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. From a human rights perspective, this was “not a good World Cup,” said Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch at a press conference in New York.

Worden criticized the U.S. and FIFA, the world soccer governing body, in particular: “This World Cup was played against the backdrop of the U.S. government’s abusive crackdown on immigrants and FIFA’s failure to uphold its own human rights standards,” she said.

Several deaths

After several months of relative calm surrounding the U.S. immigration agency ICE, there have been several more deaths in recent days linked to operations carried out by the controversial agency.

Among other incidents, one immigrant was shot and killed in each of the U.S. states of Texas and Maine. Worden called for a minute of silence to be observed for these two men at the start of Sunday’s final. Human rights organizations argued that the Trump administration had used the World Cup as a weapon.

"The World Cup of the Few Lucky Ones"

In addition, many fans from around the world were prevented from attending—due, among other things, to exorbitant ticket prices and strict visa regulations. “It was a World Cup for the lucky few,” said Ronan Evain of the organization Football Supporters Europe. “A very American World Cup.”

In addition, it was reported that journalists did not have sufficient freedom to report on these issues, and that members of the LGBTQI+ community often could not feel supported or safe. The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people. The plus sign serves as a placeholder for other identities and genders.

Even before the tournament began, Human Rights Watch had warned that the World Cup was “a potential human rights disaster.” FIFA has incorporated human rights requirements into its bidding process for tournaments and lists human rights as a strategic goal.