"None of us could have dreamed of what's happening now," says former national team player Fabienne Humm. But what needs to be done now to ensure that the boom in women's football continues?

Patrick Lämmle

In the football talk Heimspiel bei der Nati, former international Fabienne Humm and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, explore the question of what needs to happen for the Swiss league to benefit from the boom. Show more

Gigantic fan marches, full stadiums, huge media interest: Women's football has arrived at the heart of society this summer. The day after the Swiss women were knocked out of the European Championship, Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, says: "For me, it's important that everyone now sees the opportunities that women's and girls' football has to offer. Be it with the national team, be it with the league, be it with promotion across the board. I think we really have to seize the momentum now and not miss out."

The future of women's football is also discussed in the football talk show Heimspiel bei der Nati. "When we started, friends, family and acquaintances came to the stadium," recalls Fabienne Humm, who made her debut for the national team in 2012 and only retired two years ago. "What's going on now is something none of us could have dreamed of ten years ago. It's really nice to see. And it's what women's football deserves."

How can the domestic league benefit from the boom?

The truth is, however, that the domestic league is still a wallflower. Humm believes that it's not just the SFA and the league that need to do more: "I'm in favor of the clubs doing more. That they should also be given the opportunity to play in the stadiums and that social media campaigns should be organized."

She cites YB as a positive example. The Swiss champions' women play their matches in the Wankdorf and PR campaigns have attracted a few spectators. This is important so that many people come to the games. "Not that there's a boom now and the first league games of the season are well attended - until it rains for the first time and then three quarters don't come again."

Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, believes it is also important to pick up the new fan clientele. "It's very family-oriented, grandparents go to the games with their grandchildren. That's where you have to start at club level." Why not introduce family tickets, for example, and focus more on the event character? "Of course, you'd have to play in stadiums where you can sit down and there's catering so that you can at least eat something. That wouldn't work on a "forest meadow pitch".

For the future, Humm hopes for one thing above all: "That young girls have the same development opportunities as the boys."