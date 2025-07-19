What's next for national team coach Pia Sundhage after the strong home European Championships? In "Home game with the women's national team", Fabienne Humm explains why the time is right for a change on the sidelines.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is defeated 2-0 by Spain in the quarter-finals and is eliminated from the European Championship at home.

Coach Pia Sundhage still has a contract until the end of the year. It is unclear what will happen next. The association is also keeping a low profile.

In "Home game with the women's national team", former national team player Fabienne Humm explains why the time has come for her to part ways. Show more

Friday's quarter-final defeat to Spain in the sold-out Wankdorf brings the home European Championships to a close for the inspiring Swiss national team. Despite difficult preparations and many critical voices, coach Pia Sundhage managed to drive her team to peak performance and silence most of the critics. But what's next for the Swede?

When asked about the long-term future after the Spain game, both Sundhage and the association are exercising restraint and want to take their time with the decision. "Everything is open in all directions," says Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football. Sundhage still has a contract until the end of the year.

Time for a change?

For former national team player Fabienne Humm, meanwhile, it's already clear: "When you see this tournament, it's the right time for me to make a change. There might be a shake-up in the team," says Humm in the "home game with the women's national team".

Sundhage has mastered many things well. "She has shown everyone that she is a world-class coach," praises Humm. "But for the next step for Swiss football, it would be important to have someone else to take over for the next three or four years."

"Now everyone is clamoring for a contract extension"

Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, is of the same opinion. "Now everyone is clamoring for a contract extension. In the end, they were totally convincing at the European Championships. But that's largely thanks to the players, who were extremely approachable," says Wegmann and reminds us: "I don't want to forget that there were a few headlines before the tournament where the coach did a poor job of moderating - like the goalie debate or the 1:7 against the FCL juniors."

It is also conceivable for Wegmann that Sundhage no longer wants to remain national team coach: "She is already at a certain age and perhaps no longer wants to herself." The only thing that is clear at the moment is that the European Championship quarter-final in a sold-out Wankdorf would be a worthy conclusion to Sundhage's journey with the Swiss national team.

