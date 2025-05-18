Mats Hummels said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund a year ago. dpa

A return of the 2014 world champion to BVB for the Club World Cup is rather unlikely. Jadon Sancho is also not showing much sign of a comeback in Dortmund.

DPA dpa

A return of Mats Hummels to Borussia Dortmund for the Club World Cup this summer is "currently not planned", according to sporting director Sebastian Kehl. Basically, we trust this team, "which has performed so well in recent weeks", Kehl emphasized on Sport1's "Doppelpass".

However, the former international did not want to rule out bringing Hummels back in the event of possible injuries. "Mats has been a super important player for Borussia Dortmund. We know that we can theoretically rely on Mats," said Kehl.

The 2014 world champion, who will end his career after this season, can theoretically be signed for the Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13 in the USA. FC Bayern will be taking part in the tournament alongside Dortmund from the Bundesliga.

Kehl: "Sancho return not our biggest topic"

Kehl was also cautious about re-signing Jadon Sancho: "Jadon has a very long history at this club. He also proved his worth last year when we brought him back. But it's not our biggest topic at the moment."

BVB will try to invest selectively in the summer. In principle, however, they believe in the constellation. "We will also have to sell at some point," said Kehl. Winger Jamie Gittens is considered a candidate who could generate a high transfer fee.