For Mats Hummels, the second leg of the round of 16 in Bilbao ended quickly due to a red card. After the game, the German is full of guilt.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Roma defender Mats Hummels was sent off early in the match against Athletic Bilbao.

After a 2-1 win in the first leg, the Italians lost 3-1 in Bilbao, with Hummels blaming himself for the team's exit from the Europa League round of 16.

Coach Claudio Ranieri showed him more mercy. Show more

With his sending off in the eleventh minute, former world champion Mats Hummels initiated AS Roma's Europa League exit. The Italians played a good 80 minutes outnumbered and ultimately lost the second leg of the round of 16 tie at Athletic Bilbao 3:1. Hummels subsequently apologized to the fans and his team-mates on Instagram and was sharply critical of himself.

"I let everyone down today with a mistake that was simply stupid and terrible. Games like this used to be the games in which my team could rely on me, now I've messed it up and that has cost the club the dream of winning the Europa League," wrote the 36-year-old.

First a misplaced pass, then a sliding tackle

Hummels had virtually initiated his sending off himself with a catastrophic misplaced pass. When Bilbao striker Maroan Sannadi was free in front of goal, the former Dortmund and Bayern professional had no choice but to make a tackle.

Referee Clément Turpin reacted immediately and sent off the central defender with a straight red after the foul. Particularly bitter: Hummels had not been considered in the previous three Europa League games.

Nico Williams (45.+3/82nd minute) and Yuri Berchiche (68th minute) punished Hummels' disservice mercilessly. Leandro Paredes' (90.+3) equalizer from a converted penalty came too late. Coach Claudio Ranieri's team had won the first leg 2:1.

Roma coach Ranieri: "That happens"

Ranieri does not blame Mats Hummels. "It happens," said the Italian. It was a clear foul, Ranieri emphasized, and the red card for it was just as clear. Hummels should have played the ball to the left.

"He didn't do it, he wanted to give the ball back," said the 73-year-old, adding: "Great champion, but it happens." Ranieri also had to praise the team, who stood compact and united in times of need and fought as best they could.

