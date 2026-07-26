A perfect debut for Andrin Hunziker with FC St. Gallen: The new signing came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich—and subsequently rejected the comments made by FCB boss David Degen regarding his departure.

Here's what it's all about In his competitive debut for FC St. Gallen, Andrin Hunziker scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich, helping the team get off to a perfect start to the season after coming off the bench.

The 23-year-old disagrees with FCB President David Degen. He says Basel never seriously wanted to bring him back, and he felt the club lacked the necessary conviction.

Hunziker has felt valued in St. Gallen from day one. He said the family-like atmosphere and the club’s trust in him were decisive factors in his decision to join. Summary created with

After an hour, FCSG coach Enrico Maassen sent his new signing, Andrin Hunziker, onto the field. St. Gallen was trailing 0-1 at that point. Shortly after coming on, Hunziker had a chance to tie the game with a header, but with no pressure on him, he sent the ball wide to the left of the goal.

Just a few minutes after Lukas Görtler tied the game at 1-1 (70'), the German sent a silky-smooth cross into the box from the left, where Hunziker shook off his marker, Sauter, perfectly and headed the ball in to give the home team its first lead of the game—in the end, the 2–1 victory was enough for a perfect start to the season.

"I had to make that first chance, but it makes it all the more satisfying that I was still able to give something back to the team," says Andrin Hunziker in an interview with blue Sport about his game-winning goal.

Having defeated Benfica Lisbon just a few days ago, Hunziker now has to “process it all first,” as he admits. “It all happened so fast. I’ve only really been back in full training for a week,” the 23-year-old notes.

The forward didn't transfer from FC Basel to eastern Switzerland until mid-July. The former Swiss youth international signed a four-year contract with FCSG.

"Nothing came of it" from the FCB

The Basel native never really managed to establish himself at FCB. In recent years, he was repeatedly loaned out—to Aarau in the Challenge League, to Karlsruher SC in the 2. Bundesliga, and last season to Winterthur. There, he scored an impressive eleven goals in 36 games.

FCB President David Degen recently emphasized in an interview with blue sport that Hunziker had expected to be Basel’s number one striker, something the club could not guarantee him. “I would have known if they had wanted to bring me back,” Hunziker counters, adding: “There was a lack of conviction on every front—I still had a year left on my contract, but nothing came of it,” he makes clear.

05:36 «Er wollte Stürmer Nummer 1 sein»: FCB-Boss Degen spricht über Hunziker – und mögliche weitere Abgänge

“Then it was clear to me that when a club like St. Gallen comes along—one that’s so well-organized, where the team sticks together so well, and where I really felt that sense of conviction from day one— It’s really great for me,” enthuses the new signing, who doesn’t see himself as a direct replacement for Alessandro Vogt, who left for Hoffenheim.

“The whole family atmosphere here suits me perfectly. I felt that right from the start. That’s why I’m so happy to be here,” Hunziker sums up.

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