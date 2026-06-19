The hydration break is stirring up controversy. KEYSTONE

The controversial hydration breaks are shaping the 2026 World Cup. After the victory over Bosnia, Murat Yakin explains how the break helped his team—while Manuel Akanji takes a critical view of its impact on the game.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time in World Cup history, there is a three-minute hydration break in each half after 22 minutes. The measure is intended to protect players in hot weather but has been criticized for causing interruptions and providing additional advertising time.

Coaches like Murat Yakin are using the hydration breaks to make adjustments and substitutions. Players like Manuel Akanji, on the other hand, criticize the loss of rhythm and momentum.

TV networks are benefiting financially from the additional interruptions. Advertising revenue is rising significantly, while fans in the stadiums are sometimes responding to the new rule with whistles and boos. Show more

At the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, referees pause the game for 3 minutes after 22 minutes of play in each half—the “hydration break.” This model was developed out of concern for the strain on players due to the sometimes extreme heat.

However, because TV networks are also using the break for an additional commercial break, criticism has arisen and a debate has flared up over the measure’s usefulness. Consequently, many memes are circulating on social media. Interestingly, since the same conditions are supposed to be guaranteed for all teams, matches in covered and air-conditioned stadiums are also interrupted.

During the second week of the World Cup, boos and whistles could be heard repeatedly during the mandatory breaks—even during the Switzerland vs. Bosnia match in Inglewood, there was audible disapproval of the new rule. This World Cup innovation effectively turns two halves into a four-quarter format, which Americans are very familiar with from other sports. The flow of the game is often noticeably disrupted.

Yakin is in the “pro” camp...

While many soccer fans are unhappy about the hydration breaks, some coaches view the time-outs positively because they allow them to exert more influence on the game.

After 70 minutes on Thursday, the score between Switzerland and Bosnia was still 0–0 when national team coach Murat Yakin brought in three fresh players during the hydration break (Manzambi, Sow, and Vargas came on for Ndoye, Aebischer, and Rieder).

“We knew that this could be an important tactical element. We didn’t want to reveal our tactics to the opponent five minutes beforehand,” Murat Yakin told SRF.

He admits that Bosnia also switched to a back five during the first-half cooling break, which caused them “a bit of trouble.” “That’s why we waited for the second cooling break to bring in the fresh players—to keep the opponent even more on their toes, especially with Vargas and Manzambi,” said the 51-year-old.

... Akanji on the Opposing Side

His protégé Manuel Akanji, on the other hand, is “not a big fan of it.” “It can ruin all the momentum,” the defensive leader complained.

Yakin didn’t give any tactical instructions. “We just made a few substitutions, but those were already planned beforehand, so that would have happened anyway,” says the Inter Milan player.

But these forced breaks are just part of the game at the World Cup now. “It changes the game,” he emphasizes. “In the first half, they changed their tactics and switched from a back four to a back five—the players took up different positions.”

Water Breaks Are Worth Their Weight in Gold for TV Broadcasters

The water breaks are certainly a boon to many rights holders, who can air commercials within the limits of applicable laws. Among others, the British TV network ITV expects this to be the most commercially successful soccer broadcast in its history. Ad revenue is 30 percent higher than during the 2024 European Championship. In Australia, the water breaks have their own sponsor and are called “Maccas Match Break,” funded by McDonald’s.

Of course, there were no additional breaks during the 1994 World Cup, as soccer legend Roberto Baggio explained before the tournament. “The temperatures were higher than they are today. We were desperate to play, so we didn’t care. These days, the conditions for the teams are different: the ability to make five substitutions, the water break. These conditions naturally help the players recover. It was harder for us because the fields were made of artificial turf, which we weren’t used to,” says the 59-year-old Italian.

The best memes on the topic

Screenshot X/TrollFootball

How long are these hydration breaks? The Norway team are off kayaking whilst it’s going on pic.twitter.com/MHLP7wJpHC — Josh (@joshpearson180) June 16, 2026

meine frau hat mich in der hydration break verlassen und die kinder mitgenommen — raphi (@meistensraphi) June 15, 2026

ngl these hydration breaks are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/hoaQuMpB6X — BayernTimes (@BayernTimes) June 19, 2026

unpopular opinion: i like hydration pic.twitter.com/v1KS2X3aB6 — Mads (@europemaxxed) June 18, 2026

This is what happens during the five minute cooling break in the Lebanese Premier League. pic.twitter.com/I4izdPDSVL — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 17, 2021

This is what a hydration break should look like. pic.twitter.com/kJwzj3OUyY — Drunk Jack Grealish 🍻 (@DrunkGreaIish) June 19, 2026

"Hydration Was?! Hör mir doch uff damit.

94 drübbe in Amerika als wir Weltmeister wurdde ham de Andi Brehme und ich morgens vorm Spill noch 3 Runde Golf gespielt un ne Packung Ernte23 weggequarzt un habbe auch keine Hydration Break gehabt..."#wm26 #wm2026 #magentatv #engcro pic.twitter.com/4hZjngJ96T — Changedidentity (@Changedidentity) June 17, 2026