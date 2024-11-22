Renato Steffen (33) talks to blue Sport about his non-nomination of Murat Yakin, a possible retirement from the national team and the furor he caused with his interview after Vladi's missed penalty in the 2-1 draw against YB.

He also talks about his direct manner not only on the pitch, but also in front of the microphone. "I know that not everyone can handle it equally well. And sometimes I'm already very direct. I can certainly still work on that." Show more

Before the international break, you caused a stir with your interview on blue Sport after the 2-1 draw against YB. You spoke out about your team-mate Shkelqim Vladi's missed penalty in the 94th minute. Have the dust now settled?

You could say that, yes. In the end, my words directly after the final whistle were certainly not ideal. But I would like to emphasize: I wasn't talking about Vladi or the fact that he missed the penalty. Anyone can miss, I've missed important penalties too.

What was it about for you then?

It was more about the fact that he was supposed to score. But we got that out of the way. You shouldn't make a big deal out of it. Anyone who knows me knows that I always say what I think. That's not always advantageous - not even for me.

And yet you will continue to speak plainly?

I want us to take a step forward every day and do everything I can to achieve success. This is only possible if we also critically scrutinize our performances and appearances. I am very self-critical and demand the maximum from myself.

You talk the way you play football. Always open and direct.

(smiles) You could say that.

No matter that you sometimes offend a few people?

I know that not everyone can handle it equally well. And sometimes I can be very direct. I can certainly work on that. I take the criticism to heart. But I don't want to bend myself too tightly. But I'm open to criticism, you just have to be direct and straightforward with me. I can still learn - even at my age.

You didn't want to say anything about not being called up for the national team. How do things look now?

I still don't think it's the right time.

Why is that?

Maybe we'll have to wait and see what the new year brings. I'm still an international and I'm there when I'm needed. Even if 2024 hasn't been great for me personally as far as the national team is concerned.

Generally speaking, do you retire from the national team or will you no longer be called up at some point?

That's a difficult question. Of course it's nice if you can draw a line under it yourself, like Xherdi, Yann or Fabi (Shaqiri, Sommer or Schär; editor's note) recently, and say goodbye. On the other hand, they are also different calibers than me, with more international matches than me. A few weeks will now pass before March. Then perhaps the time will have come to say how I feel and have felt. Those responsible will perhaps also use the time to consider what plan they are pursuing - including with me.

Then we'll ask you again about your future with the national team in the new year.

That fits. At some point, the time will come when we can talk about it. Hopefully about the national team player Steffen and not about the retired Steffen. I've always said: If I'm in the national team, I never want to be accused of not giving my all for my country. I think I've managed to do that so far. Everything else is out of my hands. I still try to show every weekend that I'm ready for the national team.

One last question: Did you watch the matches against Serbia and Spain on TV or did you enjoy your free time with your family in other ways?

(laughs) I'm not really the type to watch football on TV at home. But I did watch the international matches. Also because of our son Lian, who is a big Nati fan.

And how was it?

But it's a different kind of watching when you're not there. And it's also a different feeling when you can't be there because you're not called up and not because you're injured or ill. You sit there and it hurts. It also hurts to see the boys. To know what's going on inside a Granit or a Rici (Xhaka, Rodriguez; the ed.). And that you can't help them.