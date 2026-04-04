Thun fan for 32 years "I could no longer hold back my tears"

Binia Derche doesn't just have two or three Thun shirts at home, but "around a hundred". She has been rooting for her favorites for 32 years and has never felt as happy as she does now. Not even back in the Champions League.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Binia Deche has been following FC Thun at home and away matches for over 30 years. The emotional highlight was the 2:1 derby win at YB. "I couldn't hold back the tears," she tells blue Sport.

The Stockhorn Arena is her second home, but due to the sporting success and sold-out matches, the fan block has recently become much more crowded.

Binia has around a hundred Thun shirts at home, but her absolute favorite player is Marco Bürki. "He's a real fighter who never gives up." Show more

The 2:1 victory in the Bern derby in the Wankdorf at the beginning of March will never be forgotten. "I couldn't hold back the tears. My emotions were too strong, they had to come out," says Binia Derche.

Binia is 56 years old and has been a Thun fan for 32 years. For 16 years, she has not only attended home matches, but also away games. No matter where.

The Stockhorn Arena is her second home

blue News meets Binia in her second home. In the Stockhorn Arena, row 08, seat 302 in the Thun fan block. "I've been standing here since the stadium opened in 2011," she says proudly. Next to her are her husband, daughter and two colleagues.

Not so long ago, the group had a relatively large amount of freedom of movement. However, this has changed recently due to the great successes of their favorites down on the pitch. The stadium is always sold out. "It's gotten tighter," says Binia.

She has around a hundred Thun shirts at home, some from the Champions League and the Challenge League. For the big fan, one thing is clear. "FC Thun has never had a team as good as the current one. Not even the Champions League team. Everything is just right now. Everything around it too."

"Marco Bürki is my absolute favorite player"

She experienced her bitterest moment here in 2020, when she was relegated to the Challenge League after losing the barrage against Vaduz. "The defeat in the barrage against Vaduz was really bad," Derche looks back. She even found the Liechtensteiners' cheers in front of the Thun curve afterwards to be disrespectful.

Binia has taken Marco Bürki particularly close to her heart. "He's my favorite player because he's a real fighter who never gives up."

Marco Bürki (center) is Binia Derche's favorite. KEYSTONE

She is already looking forward to the eagerly awaited championship celebrations. "When you think about how much relief there was after promotion, there are no words to describe the championship." She has also already made provisions for the big championship party - in other words, for the day after. Her work colleagues have already promised to stand in for her. So superfan Binia Derche can look forward to the final weeks of the Super League with complete peace of mind.