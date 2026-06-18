Johan Manzambi is celebrated by Swiss fans in Inglewood Keystone

Match-winner Johan Manzambi speaks of a dream after the 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina; Manuel Akanji talks about team spirit; and Granit Xhaka speaks of unity.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Johan Manzambi: “It’s like a dream to be able to play in the World Cup, score two goals, and then be named Player of the Match—I definitely won’t be able to sleep tonight. We just wanted to win today. This is the World Cup; you have to give it your all. We know we didn’t play that well against Qatar. That’s why we wanted to do better today and win. When I play, I always want to make an impact, give my best, and help the team. Today, I helped the team.”

Manuel Akanji: “When you dominate a game like that, create lots of chances, but something’s always missing, you tend to get too offensive. We couldn’t let our heads drop. We stayed in it. The starters wore down the opponent. The substitutes then made the difference. That’s very important. In a tournament, you need all your players. Hopefully, it’ll continue this way. Our greatest strength is our team spirit.”

Granit Xhaka: “Today we saw unity, commitment with and without the ball, even some gritty runs. Soccer isn’t just about having the ball—it’s also about what you do without it. We played a good game for over 90 minutes today. We knew we could only succeed as a unit. Sure, we have individual talent. But in modern soccer, you have to play as a team. Then, in the end, everyone benefits. (On the substitutes) Of course, you’re disappointed when you don’t start from the beginning. But when you have a squad like this, with such quality, sometimes you need a little patience. Then you have to be ready the moment the coach sends you in. Today, the players who came on as substitutes made the difference. It’s absolutely crucial that we’re mentally prepared.”

Murat Yakin: “The three points are what matter. We worked hard for them and deserved to win. A lot of things came together today. The tactics we laid out, the players who came on. It was a team effort today. Against Qatar, we scored one or two goals too few. Today it all came together, even though patience was required. We struck at just the right moment. You don’t need to give Johan (Manzambi) any tactical instructions. He’s a player who relies on instinct. Defensively, he needs to stay organized; offensively, he can move freely. The decisive factor today was our clinical finishing.”