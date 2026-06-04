The 1994 World Cup in the U.S. and its heroes remain unforgettable in Switzerland. Ciriaco Sforza, who was voted the most likable World Cup soccer player, recalls his solo run, the elbow from Colombian star Valderrama, and cabin fever.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 1994, after a long absence, Switzerland qualified for the World Cup finals again and reached the round of 16 with attractive soccer.

Speaking of attractive: Sforza was voted the cutest World Cup player of the tournament back then.

In the talk show “World Cup Heroes Forever,” he recalls the successful and heated days in the U.S. and reveals a culinary secret. The 56-year-old former superstar says, “To this day, I don’t eat salad—with the exception of arugula.” Show more

After 28 years of patient waiting and repeated failures, the Swiss national team qualified for a World Cup finals on its 14th attempt. And at the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., the Swiss played great soccer and advanced all the way to the round of 16.

“Those are wonderful moments, full of emotion,” Ciriaco Sforza recalls in the World Cup talk. The opening match is in Detroit against the host team—in the closed Silverdome (completely sold out with 73,425 spectators—Ed.), where temperatures are above the 40-degree mark. There’s a very special atmosphere: “Popcorn, fries, the opponent, a packed stadium…,” Sforza lists. “You’re inside an arena at a World Cup—and it really feels just like being outside,” the native of Aargau remarks in amazement.

The 1–1 draw against the U.S. was followed by a 4–1 rout of Romania. Sforza played a major role in that victory, setting up Adrian Knup with a perfect pass after a brilliant solo run to make it 3–1.

He’s watched that play “countless” times since then—and even today, people still stop him on the street to talk about the ’94 World Cup. “That makes me proud. I’m happy I got to play for that national team and put in such a performance there.”

Valderrama Provoked into an Assault

Next up was Colombia, on paper the toughest opponent in the group. Before the match, they knew they had to be careful and not let their guard down, according to Sforza. He, who was otherwise primarily responsible for creativity in the midfield, was given an additional task against Colombia: to shut down star player Carlos Valderrama. “I was happy to take on that task,” Sforza smiles. And the number 10 knew exactly how to do it: “If you provoke him a little, tease him a bit here and there, he gets impatient and angry very quickly.”

Valderrama retaliated for the special treatment with a physical altercation. “He threw his elbows out, but I stayed calm. It was important that we qualified for the next round,” explains Sforza, who was playing for Kaiserslautern at the time.

Although Switzerland lost 0–2 to Colombia, they still advanced from the group stage. The euphoria in the country was boundless—there were motorcades on Zurich’s Langstrasse—scenes one usually only saw in soccer-crazy countries.

“We noticed what was going on in Zurich and all over Switzerland. That made us happy and proud. We wanted to give something back. ‘How long has it been since we were in the tournament?’ And then we delivered performances like that,” Sforza recalls.

The Swiss national team before the game against the U.S.: Back row, from left to right: Christophe Ohrel, Dominique Herr, Ciriaco Sforza, Stephane Chapuisat, Thomas Bickel, Alain Sutter. Front row, from left to right: Georges Bregy, Alain Geiger, goalkeeper Marco Pascolo, Marc Hottiger, and Yvan Quentin. Keystone

Yet the conditions for a successful tournament weren’t all that good. Under coach Roy Hodgson, strict rules prevailed.

“We did grumble a bit sometimes”

“You pretty much always get cabin fever,” Sforza emphasizes, explaining: “Before we went to the U.S., we’d already spent ten days—or just under two weeks—together in Montreal, Canada. And then you go to training camp, the prep phase, the World Cup, and all those strict security measures.”

Sforza continues: “Even as a regular person, you want your freedom. But a coach has a responsibility to the national team. We’re at a tournament—there are rules.”

The former Lucerne and Basel coach therefore understands Hodgson’s approach, even if some players were “a little grumpy” about it. “As a coach, I’d also set a few rules like that that everyone has to accept,” he makes clear.

Still, it certainly would have done the team good to be able to go outside every now and then. “The heat, training, preparation—a little variety wouldn’t have hurt; we did grumble a bit about it at times,” Sforza admits.

The Most Attractive Soccer Player Doesn’t Eat Salad

So part of the SFV squad often spent their free time by the pool—and quite a few players even got sunburned. Sforza, too, as he admits: “I can’t just stay in my room; that’s not possible.”

While at the pool, Sforza didn’t realize that he had been voted the most attractive soccer player of the 1994 World Cup in a “Blick” poll—ahead of a certain Paolo Maldini. During the talk show, he takes a guess at his national teammate and former GC buddy: “Is it Alain (Sutter)?”

But Ciri isn’t vain; he never spends much time in front of the mirror, says the former Bayern and Inter star. He’s more particular about salad than he is about his hairstyle, though. “I don’t eat grass,” he once remarked mischievously. Michi Wegmann, sports editor at blue News, wants to know whether the now 56-year-old family man still avoids salad. “Yes, I only eat arugula. Without vinegar or anything else. At most, with yogurt or lemon sauce. That’s how it is and how it will stay,” Sforza makes clear.

All episodes about Ciriaco Sforza in the series “

: ‘USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever’”

The full-length “Legends Talk” with Ciriaco Sforza