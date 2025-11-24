Toni Kroosdoesn't know how to book a flight. Fabian Strauch/dpa

In a podcast with his brother, Toni Kroos gives rare honest insights into the life of a football star. The world champion talks about how little he does himself in everyday life - and why he now finds it unpleasant.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Toni Kroos says he has "never booked a flight myself" and doesn't know how to do it.

The ex-national player speaks openly about comfort and self-criticism - many things have been taken away from him for years.

Kroos describes how much support he needs in his everyday life and why this realization makes him increasingly uncomfortable. Show more

Toni Kroos has won almost every title there is in club football during his career. Ten years at Real Madrid, six Champions League triumphs, the 2014 World Cup - in sporting terms, the 35-year-old belongs to the absolute world elite. In everyday life, however, the long-serving international is not always at professional level, as he says himself.

In his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen", which Kroos runs together with his brother Felix, the midfielder spoke unusually openly about the comforts of his life - and about how little he has ever done some everyday things himself. "When it comes to traveling, I completely fit the cliché of the professional footballer," he says. "I've never booked a flight myself and wouldn't know how to do it."

«I sit at home and say: that's good, that's not good. My wife does the rest» Toni Kroos Footballer

For private vacations, he always has someone to take care of the organization. He only gives feedback himself: "I sit at home and say: that's good, that's not good - suggest something else." His wife Jessica does the rest.

Kroos distances himself from other cases

In the podcast, Kroos also describes a side of himself that irritates him. On vacation, he tends to be the one who complains if the driver is not already waiting. "Really unpleasant," he says. "You seem to have been treated too well for too many years. I have no problem with self-criticism."

His admission comes at a time when former professionals are repeatedly talking publicly about difficulties after their careers. In the podcast, Kroos clearly distances himself from cases such as that of former national goalkeeper Eike Immel, who himself reported a lack of everyday competence - but he recognizes the parallels in the basic problem: a life in top-class sport leads to an everyday life that blocks out many things.