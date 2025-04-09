Inter Milan win 2:1 away against Bayern. For goalkeeper Yann Sommer it was a return to Munich, in an interview with blue Sport he reveals how it felt.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-1 away from home in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, with Frattesi scoring the winner shortly after Müller had equalized.

The game was emotional for Yann Sommer as it was his return to Munich; he emphasizes the importance of the victory and praises the successful game plan against Bayern's pressing.

Thomas Müller was disappointed with the home defeat, but saw hope in the second leg: "I think they sensed that they were facing a team that could hurt them a bit more for the first time." Show more

In the end, it was Milan who were smiling after the first leg of the quarter-final between Bayern and Inter in the Champions League. Thomas Müller, of all people, equalized Láutaro Martínez's goal in the 85th minute. However, Davide Frattesi secured victory for the Nerazzurri just three minutes later.

The match was undoubtedly special for Yann Sommer. He moved to Inter in the summer of 2023 after six months at Bayern. In an interview with blue Sport after the game, he said: "It felt good to play in the Allianz Arena again." It's always special to come to a stadium where you've played yourself, Sommer added: "I was happy to come here, of course, but we had a goal, a mission."

Commenting on the game, the former international goalkeeper said that the game plan had worked: "They play aggressive pressing with very high pressure and also good counter-pressing. It was important for us to have a lot of courage with the ball." In the moments when you get through, it's important to be efficient: "We did that and then defended well," said Sommer.

It's clear that you have to endure difficult phases away from home against Bayern. However, the team had a lot of energy on the pitch and in the end it was a very important win. Sommer then looked ahead to the second leg in Milan in a week's time and said with a smile on his face: "If we can do the same in the second leg as we did today, it could be good."

Thomas Müller: "Inter sensed that we could hurt them"

Thomas Müller also helped write the story of the game. It was only this week that it was announced that the Bayern veteran would not be extending his contract in Munich. This very Müller was substituted after 74 minutes and scored the equalizer eleven minutes later. Nevertheless, the German was disappointed after the game: "Losing at home in the Champions League doesn't feel good. You go into a home game like that with completely different expectations as far as the result is concerned."

The game delivered what it promised: "Two teams that are good with the ball. Inter are also a team with a lot of experience and the ability to influence a game, control a game and not let an opponent shine."

Although Inter showed an incredible amount of quality, Müller summed up: "Nevertheless, it was a game we shouldn't lose. The chance ratio was a bit in our favor, but that's football." However, the 35-year-old also noted: "I've never been very nervous in a first leg. We have a goal difference, whether away or at home, that's definitely achievable. We're going into the second leg with confidence."

Müller also sees the reason for this in the fact that Munich are the first team to have conceded a goal to Inter in the Champions League: "I think they sensed that this is the first time they've faced a team that can hurt them a bit more. That also gives us hope for the second leg."