Xherdan Shaqiri looks at the change of coach at FCB with one laughing and one crying eye. But he is delighted to be working with ex-Nati-team mate Stephan Lichsteiner.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stephan Lichtsteiner is the new coach in Basel. Xherdan Shaqiri knows his new coach well from their time together in the national team and is delighted to be able to work with Lichtsteiner again.

However, Shaqiri also thinks it's a shame that there had to be a change of coach: "I think Ludo has done a good job."

Lichtsteiner will make his debut as FCB coach on Thursday against Viktoria Pilsen in the Europa League. Basel must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase. Show more

He was surprised when he heard that FC Basel had parted company with Ludovic Magnin, said Xherdan Shaqiri at the FC Basel media conference on Wednesday. "I thought things would calm down a bit after the win against Zurich. But then everything happened very quickly. That's how it works in football."

He was informed by telephone on Monday afternoon by head of sport Daniel Stucki. However, he did not know at the time that Stephan Lichtsteiner would be the new coach. "I only found out later. The club announced it online on the website," said Shaqiri.

"We are FC Basel, you have to win here"

The FCB star had backed Magnin after his gala performance in the classic (3 goals, 1 assist). Even after his departure, Shaqiri is full of praise: "I think Ludo has done a good job." Unfortunately, however, the results were not always there. "This is FC Basel, you have to win here. The goals are big. If the club management feels something needs to be changed, that's the way it is."

It is always a "shame" when there is a change of coach. "We had a very good time with Ludo, it was fun with him and he did a good job," Shaqiri said in an interview with blue Sport. "We have to deal with it, just like Ludo did. I really enjoyed working with him, as did the other players."

Shaqiri has high hopes for Lichtsteiner

FCB is taking a new path with Lichtsteiner. The former national team captain has no experience as a coach in the professional game and joins the big FC Basel from first division club Wettswil-Bonstetten, where he once worked as a youth coach.

"I was surprised, but I was also really happy for Stephan. It's also a big and courageous step for him. But I have a lot of confidence in him," said Shaqiri. "I only know him as a player. In the national team, we played on the right flank together for ten years. It will certainly be interesting to see him on the touchline now."

A win is a must

Lichtsteiner will be on the touchline at the Joggeli for the first time on Thursday evening. FCB will host Viktoria Pilsen at the end of the Europa League phase (21:00 live on blue Sport). A win is a must. It's the only way Basel still have a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

"We know that a lot has to happen for us to make it through. It's important that we put in a good performance," said Shaqiri the day before the game. "We have to do our homework, win the game and then we'll see if it's enough or not."