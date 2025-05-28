  1. Residential Customers
Betis lose Conference League final "I had problems" - Rodriguez explains his early substitution

Jan Arnet

28.5.2025

No victory in the Conference League for Ricardo Rodriguez. Betis Sevilla were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in the final. "It's very bitter," Rodriguez told blue Sport.

28.05.2025, 23:44

28.05.2025, 23:46

Rodriguez was in the starting eleven for the Spaniards and played an unremarkable 45 minutes before being substituted at the break. "I had problems with my adductors yesterday. I wanted to try, but it was only enough for 45 minutes," explained the national team defender in an interview with blue Sport.

He didn't want to risk a serious injury, Rodriguez continued. "But it's nothing serious." As a result, he will also be part of the Nati squad for the USA trip on June 2.

"It's very bitter"

Nevertheless, the substitution at the break is bitter. Because with Rodriguez on the pitch, the Betis defense was more stable than in the second half. After leading 1:0 at the break, the Andalusians were ultimately beaten 1:4.

Rodriguez and Betis miss out on the coupChelsea turn the final around and win the Conference League

"It's very bitter, we tried everything and even managed to take the lead. Maybe we should have scored a second goal," said Rodriguez. "In the end it wasn't enough, Chelsea did well at the end, they took their chances."

