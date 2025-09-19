Reiner Calmund has lost a massive amount of weight in recent years. Now he talks openly about the emotional trigger.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reiner Calmund has lost over 80 kilos - out of love for his daughter Nicha, for whom he wants to stay healthy and mobile.

Nicha was adopted by Calmund and his wife Sylvia in Thailand. He describes the close bond with the girl as "deep affection at first sight".

After 263 episodes, Calmund bid a tearful farewell to the "Vox" show "Grill den Henssler" after collapsing during filming at the end of 2024. Show more

"Calli" first became known as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, later becoming a popular gourmet on television - especially through the "Vox" show "Grill den Henssler", on whose jury he sat until the beginning of this year. TV audiences were able to see how the 76-year-old changed his appearance time and again.

Calmund used to weigh over 180 kilos, today he weighs 95. "I've halved my body weight - also for my daughter, with whom I want to spend many more years. I wanted to become agile and mobile again. For Nicha, the joy of my old age," he explains in an interview with "Bunte" magazine. Nicha is 15 years old and the ex-football official's youngest child.

"We are also special"

Together with his wife Sylvia, Calmund adopted the girl in Thailand when she was two and a half years old. On their first visit to the orphanage, it was "a kind of deep affection at first sight", says Calmund.

Reiner Calmund at an award gala in August 2025. imago

He recalls: "Nicha immediately formed a strong bond with Sylvia, she didn't want to leave her side." The girl had special needs. "All the more reason to love her. We are special too," says Calmund. In addition to Nicha, he has five other children from previous marriages and is already a grandfather several times over.

On Sunday, Calmund appeared for the last time as a judge on "Grill den Henssler". After 263 episodes and over 1,900 dishes, he bid a tearful farewell. He collapsed during filming in December 2024 and was treated in hospital.

You might also be interested in this