It's the 40th minute when FCW player Basil Stillhart takes off and puts the ball into the St.Gallen goal with a wonderful shot. It was the culmination of a fantastic evening of football for the team from Winterthur.

Syl Battistuzzi

FCSG goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi wants to make the game quick. The Ghanaian plays the ball into the middle with his left foot, but his pass is a little imprecise and teammate Bastien Toma has difficulty controlling the ball.

The ball ends up with the opponent. Fabian Frei immediately passes to Basil Stillhart, who takes the ball 20 meters in front of the opponent's goal and tricks goalkeeper Zigi with a trick shot that turns into an arc lamp. A wonderful goal - from a former St.Gallen player of all people. The 30-year-old played in eastern Switzerland from 2020 to 2023. "I scored it perfectly," Stillhart told blue Sport after the game. The lucky goalscorer was allowed to start for the first time under coach Uli Forte.

It is his first Super League goal in almost a year - the last time the versatile player had scored was on March 16, 2024 in Basel - also then with a long-range shot.

The team at the bottom of the table ended up winning 4:0 against the favorites at Schützenwiese.