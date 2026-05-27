Johan Manzambi is considered a great hope for the future of the national team. Keystone

After a great season with Freiburg, shooting star Johan Manzambi also wants to make history with the national team. At a media conference, Manzambi also talks about his high market value.

Syl Battistuzzi

National team news Gregor Kobel has caught the flu before the team's training camp. The goalkeeper has now arrived at the national team hotel, but is not yet with the team and is still being looked after by the doctors.

More players will arrive on Wednesday. Medical tests are on the program. In particular Luca Jaquez, who had to be substituted with an injury in the DFB Cup final on Saturday.

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It has been "an incredible season for me", said Johan Manzambi at the national team press conference on Wednesday. At SC Freiburg, he not only managed to assert himself, but also developed into an absolute key player for the Breisgauers. Freiburg reached the final of the Europa League (0:3 against Aston Villa) and the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. Freiburg finished 7th in the Bundesliga and will therefore also play in Europe next season.

The 20-year-old Manzambi made 47 appearances in all competitions, mostly over 90 minutes. As a central midfielder, he scored seven goals and provided nine assists. It is only logical that his market value (35 million euros) has risen as a result and he is also attracting interest from top clubs. Even Real Madrid are said to have him on their radar.

However, such rumors leave Manzambi cold: "I concentrate on my performances and simply want to give my best. If my market value rises, it means I'm doing well. But to be honest, I don't care about market value."

"I don't care where I play"

The youngster wants to keep his feet on the ground; he doesn't have a dream club either, he says. "I just want to play football, regardless of the club or league. I just want to give it my all and always be part of the national team." He also gives the Freiburg fans hope that he will stay. "The fans don't have to be afraid yet, because I'm still a Freiburg player at the moment." His contract runs until 2030.

While Manzambi is an absolute starter at SCF, he has had to make do with the wild card role in the national team so far. But even there, the Geneva native remains cool. "I have a lot of confidence in the coach, because we have a lot of quality in the team and have shown a good qualifying campaign. If I'm substituted, I'm ready. And even when I'm not playing, I support my teammates."

So it's no surprise that Manzambi doesn't mind which position he plays in. "I play wherever the coach puts me. At Freiburg I played a lot on the six, in the national team more on the wing. I just try to do what the coach expects of me."

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