FC Bologna are once again on course for the Champions League in Serie A. Dan Ndoye is one of the reasons for this. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains why he has improved in front of goal and how the three Swiss players get on at Bologna.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler form the "Swiss Connection" at FC Bologna.

Ndoye in particular is in excellent form and has already scored seven goals in this Serie A season.

In an interview with blue Sport, the winger says that enjoying football is the basis for his progress: "To live today what I've always wanted to live without enjoying it would be a bit silly." Show more

FC Bologna are on course to repeat their fabulous season from last year. The team with the three Swiss players Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer dispatched Lazio 5-0 on Sunday, overtaking the Romans in the table. As Juventus Turin also lost, Bologna climbed to fourth place, which would entitle them to qualify for the Champions League again.

Ndoye also shone in the 5:0 gala against Lazio. In the 48th minute, the Swiss set up Riccardo Orsolini's 2:0 with a dream pass, and just one minute later Ndoye himself made it 3:0.

In a big interview with blue Sport, the Vaud native spoke about his role at Bologna and his development as a player: "I always try to give my best on the pitch, then things happen naturally." His status has changed in this, his second season at Bologna. He now has more responsibility, says Ndoye, who is happy to take on this role: "I like it. I like the responsibility, I like it when I can make the difference."

He is very happy with his status, but is also aware that he has to deliver: "I know that I have to prove something, that I have to be on top of my game all the time. I like that, having a bit of pressure, that's not bad."

"That would be a bit stupid"

In his first Serie A season, Ndoye scored one goal and made one assist in 32 Serie A games. Not enough for an attacking player: "I was often accused of not being efficient enough," says Ndoye. In the new season, Ndoye looks like a different player in terms of efficiency. The numbers prove him right: 24 games in Serie A, 7 goals and 3 assists: "I'm trying to be indispensable," says Ndoye.

He has worked a lot in front of goal with his new coach Vincenzo Italiano in order to be more decisive, which is now also having an impact on his statistics. But Ndoye doesn't just want to shine with goals and assists: "The most important thing for me is to play well, regardless of scoring points. I've always wanted to be one of the best on the pitch, even if I don't score a goal."

For Ndoye, the most important building block for his progress is enjoying the game: "For me, the basis of football is to have fun. I've enjoyed playing football since I was four years old." Since then, he has known what he wants to do with his life and adds: "To live today what I've always wanted to live without enjoying it would be a bit silly."

Even in the most complicated times, when you're doing what you've always dreamed of and worked for, you should enjoy it: "That's why every time I step onto the football pitch, I do it with a smile." That is why he is blossoming and making progress from day to day, says Ndoye.

Dan Ndoye's enjoyment of football is clear to see. KEYSTONE

The "Swiss connection" in Bologna

Dan Ndoye moved from Basel to Bologna in the summer of 2023. The winger remembers that time: "I was in Basel and had just finished a really long season, with a good run in the Conference League. Then I played in the U21 European Championships with Switzerland."

This was followed by an offer from Bologna: "I had a good feeling that they really wanted me, explains Ndoye." After several face-to-face meetings and talks on site, he realized that the people in charge were really interested. It then became clear to him that this was perhaps the right project for the next step.

The move to Bologna came about - the club from Emilia-Romagna paid over 10 million euros for the Swiss international. Together with Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler, Ndoye now forms the "Swiss Connection" at Bologna: "I'm very proud that we all play regularly."

The relationship between them is good: "We've met up regularly from the start. The three of us definitely have a very good relationship." He hopes they continue to make the Swiss proud. With their current performances, they are definitely on the way to doing so.