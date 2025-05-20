Roman Bürki has been playing in the USA for three years. He has yet to win a title with St. Louis, but he has nevertheless captured something valuable: the jersey of superstar Lionel Messi. The goalie explains how it came about.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roman Bürki talks to blue Sport about his special encounter in the MLS with superstar Lionel Messi.

After the 3-3 draw between St. Louis City and Inter Miami, Bürki grabbed the Messi jersey: "I had to take my chance."

The former international goalkeeper also talks about Messi's bodyguard and says: "I don't want to mess with him." Show more

It was June 2024 and Roman Bürki was playing with St. Louis City against Inter Miami - with Lionel Messi. Bürki had to reach behind him three times, and Messi was able to beat him once. However, the Swiss goalkeeper made several strong saves to save his team from a 3-3 draw.

Bürki received a respectful high-five from Messi during the game after a brilliant save - and afterwards the pink Miami jersey with the number 10.

How did that come about? "I think he still knew who I was. We had played against each other once before, when I was still at Dortmund and he was at Barcelona," Bürki told blue Sport. "After the game, I had to take my chance."

Respect for Messi's bodyguard

The 34-year-old didn't have to worry that he would be knocked over by Messi's now world-famous bodyguard Yassine Chueko. "Luckily I met him in the tunnel before the game. Messi and I are both captains, so we were standing right next to each other. I looked at him and still thought: 'I don't want to mess with him'," Bürki laughs. "That's why I approached Messi slowly after the game. I didn't want the bodyguard to think I was a fan."

Bodyguard Yassine Chueko protects Lionel Messi around the clock on a match day. imago

The bodyguard checks everything and everyone who walks past the Argentinian superstar on a match day. "He also stands in the dressing room entrance when Messi is inside. But I also think that's right when you see how many players want something from Messi or how many fans run onto the pitch because of him," says Bürki. "Someone like Messi, who everyone knows, has the right to be looked after."

More videos from the department