Marc Giger and his football fairytale "I often watched the Champions League and thought: I'm better!"

From amateur football to the Champions League: Marc Giger, who was discarded by several Swiss clubs, is now 21 and playing with Union Saint-Gilloise against top teams like Inter.

A great football fairytale? For everyone but himself. Even as a boy, he knew that he would become a professional, says Giger in an interview with blue. "I sat in front of the TV, watched the Champions League and thought: I'm better than him!" Every rejection motivated him even more.

He plays as boldly offensive as he talks. Top Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise discovered him through data-based scouting analyses; no player in his age group went one-on-one as often. He has not yet achieved his goals with his appearances in the Champions League. "That only made me hungrier." Show more

At 15, he was sorted out at GC, at 18 at Rapperswil. He was also deemed not good enough at FC Winterthur and failed test training. At 19, he played for FC Linth, then for Paradiso in amateur football.

Today Marc Giger is 21 and plays in the Champions League against Inter Milan. From amateur football to the biggest stage in football. The Zurich native is writing the biggest Swiss football fairytale of this millennium.

"Every 'it's not enough' has given me more fire"

At least for all outsiders, not for himself: "I wouldn't call it a fairytale. But it is special to make such a leap within two years," says Giger. The fact that hardly anyone believed in him was his motivation. Every "it's not enough" only gave him more energy, more fire, he says. "I always thought: 'Okay, you don't believe in me. I'll show you that you're wrong!"

His family, his advisor, individual coaches and his buddies helped him. "I knew that I had people behind me who supported me. They all helped me a lot mentally."

"I knew from an early age that I would become a professional"

One person always believed that he would make it. That was himself. "I knew what I could do. I knew it would happen. I knew from an early age that I would become a professional."

Giger has to smile when he thinks back. "I often watched the Champions League on TV and thought: 'I'm better than him! There are witnesses to this, my father was always there, as was my brother." That's not why he was called a loudmouth, he says, "my brother was actually worse than me in that respect." His brother Alexander is now 18 and plays for Winterthur's U21 team.

Fresh, cheeky, direct, bold and offensive statements. The way Giger talks is the way he plays football.

It was because of these qualities that Admir Mehmedi, then head of sport at FC Schaffhausen, brought him to the Challenge League in October 2024. Just a few weeks later, top Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, which uses a very data-based scouting process, also signed him because of these qualities. He stood out there because, according to a data analysis, he was the player of his age group who went one-on-one the most - no matter where on the pitch.

"I hope Yann Sommer won't be too ugly"

Just cheeky, courageous, offensive. "I'm a player who doesn't like to play back at all. As soon as I have the ball, I have to go forward," he says.

Even as a Belgian champion and Champions League player, Giger, who was denied the ability to become a professional footballer by many, has not yet reached his goal. Giger: "Of course I'm proud. But I don't know how to explain it now. I've just had a taste of the Champions League and the U21 national team. And this taste has only made me hungrier. I haven't achieved all my goals yet."

Today they are outsiders against Inter Milan. "I always reckon we have a chance of winning - no matter who we play. Of course I hope we win," says Giger. He is looking forward to meeting his prominent compatriots Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji. After the game against Newcastle, the 21-year-old grabbed Fabian Schär's shirt and now he wouldn't say no to swapping shirts with Sommer. Giger laughs and says: "I hope he won't be too angry if I score a goal against him."