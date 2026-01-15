"The aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team" - Gallery National coach Murat Yakin already feels a tingling sensation ahead of the World Cup Image: Keystone Yakin has big goals for his third final round Image: Keystone The basic structure of the World Cup team is in place, Yakin wants to gain further insights in the test matches in March Image: Keystone On the subject of Noah Okafor, Yakin is adamant that he will not hold a grudge Image: Keystone "The aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team," says Yakin Image: Keystone "The aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team" - Gallery National coach Murat Yakin already feels a tingling sensation ahead of the World Cup Image: Keystone Yakin has big goals for his third final round Image: Keystone The basic structure of the World Cup team is in place, Yakin wants to gain further insights in the test matches in March Image: Keystone On the subject of Noah Okafor, Yakin is adamant that he will not hold a grudge Image: Keystone "The aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team," says Yakin Image: Keystone

Murat Yakin has been coach of the Swiss national team for four and a half years. In an interview with Keystone-SDA, the 51-year-old talks about World Cup preparations, competition and communication.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Murat Yakin, is New Year in New York as kitschy as it is often portrayed in films?

First and foremost, the city is overcrowded. You can hardly get into the stores. Rockefeller Center was also full. One of my daughters would have liked to go to the ice rink there, but no chance. Instead, we went to Broadway and saw the show dance group 'The Rockettes'. That was great.

They seem moderately enthusiastic about the city.

It has great restaurants, nice places and some exciting attractions, but it's not really my world. Before that, we went to the beach in Miami, which suits me better. The visit to New York was more for the sake of my daughters and my wife.

Have you also been to the MetLife Stadium, where the World Cup final will be held in July?

No, but I did go to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. It's always been a dream of mine to see an NFL game live.

What do you like about American football?

It's a very tactical sport. For the coaches, it's all about choosing plays that take the opponent by surprise. There are certain parallels to my profession.

There have hardly been any surprises for you recently, at least as far as the starting line-up is concerned. In the World Cup qualifiers, you mostly used the same players. Are you no longer so keen to experiment?

It just happened that way. During the test matches in the summer, we decided on the system with the back four. And when we saw that it worked well, we wanted to stick with it. After all, it was practically a sprint qualifier (6 games within 74 days, editor's note), so we had to be ready from the very first moment.

Is it also due to the fact that the team lacks width in addition to a wide range in midfield? What do you do, for example, if defensive boss Manuel Akanji is unavailable?

Manu is the rock at the back. You can't replace leading players like him, Granit or Remo one-to-one. But I have to prepare for such scenarios and have various options in mind. In such a case, not only the player, but the team as a whole must be prepared for the new situation.

As well as Akanji, you also mention Xhaka and Freuler. What makes them so important?

They are absolute leaders on the pitch and always take responsibility. Their presence alone makes the team better.

In this respect, a strong goalkeeper is also often needed. How do you see Gregor Kobel's development?

Very well. The start with the Nations League, where we conceded a lot of goals, was difficult. He wasn't immediately able to distinguish himself, but he stuck with it and was then rewarded in the test matches in the USA, when he scored zero goals for the first time.

Who do you currently see as your number two?

That's an open question and will definitely be decided before the World Cup. I think we'll use one of the test matches to start a different goalkeeper from the beginning.

You recently said in an interview: 'That's one of the most difficult things in football. You were talking about conversations with the players you didn't use. What do you say to them?

Football is a sport in which substitutes can be left out on a match day. Not like in ice hockey with four lines, in handball with unlimited substitution possibilities or in American football, where many players get the chance to show themselves - even if only for a few minutes. With us, players are always left on the bench. I have to explain that to them transparently. Maybe it wasn't the result, maybe their training performance was inadequate or maybe the competition in their position was simply too strong.

What are the reactions?

They vary. Some take it sportingly, others take it personally and are disappointed. But it's also clear: the players want to be needed and make their contribution.

Do you speak differently to experienced players than to players of the younger generation?

It certainly depends on their role in the team. I try to intercept an experienced player before the match to explain my thoughts to him. With a younger player, I tend to wait and see how he reacts. But it also works the other way round: players can come to me and ask for feedback. My door is always open.

Communication was a big topic last year. Noah Okafor said in a podcast that he didn't feel appreciated enough. Renato Steffen also said in a TV interview that he would have liked a message from you.

I think it's a shame when dissatisfaction is dealt with in public. If the team performs and wins, a supplementary player can work out that he now needs a little patience. And players can always call me if they want to talk.

Do such statements hurt you personally?

No, I can assess it well. Renato was certainly still emotional in the interview immediately after the game. I had repeated conversations with Noah during the European Championship year. I told him that I appreciate his qualities, but that he also has competition for the position.

Noah Okafor is currently being used regularly again. Do you think the two of you will find each other again, or has too much gone wrong?

There is always a way. As I said, I don't take things like this personally and I don't hold grudges. We've spoken on the phone and I'm going to visit him in Leeds soon.

It's a World Cup year, your third major tournament as national coach awaits. Do you already feel a tingling sensation?

It's starting and it's definitely more present than last time in Qatar, when the tournament took place at the end of the year. The tingling actually started when the draw was made in December. The whole show there gave us a taste of what to expect.

For the first time, the tournament will be held with 48 teams instead of the previous 32. Isn't that too many?

From my point of view, not much will change. In the end, it's one more knockout round. And why not? FIFA is constantly developing the sport and I think that's necessary.

You will be playing your group matches at 12 noon local time. Do the players have to be specially prepared for this?

In the European leagues, matches are sometimes played at lunchtime at the weekend. But of course we will consult with the performance team to manage their form. Then we'll have spaghetti at half past eight - I'm looking forward to that.

You've also said several times that your team can beat any opponent on a good day. So what can we expect at the World Cup?

We proved our potential at the European Championships and only just missed out on reaching the semi-finals. Our confidence is high and our aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team.

That would mean reaching at least the quarter-finals.

However, the format hardly allows us to look far ahead. That's why we have to get through the group and then take it opponent by opponent. Our advantage is that a large number of our players have the necessary experience. They know the dynamics of the tournament. In the end, we have to hope that the players stay injury-free and that we have the necessary luck in the games.

Before that, the test matches in March: two strong opponents await us in Germany and Norway.

In the past, our opponents in the March meeting have tended to be 'calf-biters' who primarily stood at the back and let us play the game. Now one team is a World Cup favorite and the other is a 'newcomer' that has impressively marched through the qualifiers. That will be interesting.

Do you want to try out a few things again, or is it already a dress rehearsal for the World Cup?

It should be a comparison with two top teams. Then we'll have an indication of where we stand.

So you already have your World Cup team in mind?

The basic structure is in place. We integrated more young players into the team last year. I'm thinking first and foremost of Johan Manzambi, who made his debut in June and has now played eight international matches. He made an immediate impact. Alvyn Sanches also made a good impression, who unfortunately got injured but is now back. They are stimulating the competition.

Sascha Britschgi, Zachary Athekame and Alessandro Vogt are also among the promising players coming out of the U21s.

They were already a topic of discussion during the qualifiers and are still on our radar. We are in contact with all three of them and they know that they could become an option for us if there is a sudden need in their positions or if they make a new leap in performance. However, we mustn't forget the players who helped us through the qualifiers.

They never really got into trouble. Given their previous performances in the Nations League, that was not to be expected.

We analyzed the Nations League almost exactly a year ago, discussed the match data and then drew the right conclusions.

What came out of the analysis?

We had to find ourselves anew after the upheaval in the team. We didn't play badly per se, but at this level, details are crucial. One issue in particular then took center stage: efficiency. We didn't make the most of many chances back then, whereas it was often the other way around for our opponents.

How do you learn efficiency?

We always have limited time at our meetings, but you can still consciously deal with a topic. I was simply fed up with talking about the lack of efficiency in the press conferences. So we put all our focus on it and, for example, studied the relevant scenes intensively on video.

And then?

The trip to the USA followed last summer, during which the players had hardly any distractions due to the distance and time difference and were able to adjust to each other perfectly. The important thing was that the mood in the team was always good, we didn't have to question the fundamentals, but were able to work on the details.

You still seek contact with the fans during the run-in. Why is that?

It started with the fact that I wanted to say thank you for the support, especially at away games. And then it settled down at home games as well. For me, it's also honest feedback. When I see people applauding from the back of the stands, as I did recently, it's a confirmation and a good feeling. In these moments, I particularly enjoy being a national team coach. Because we've also experienced more difficult phases.

When was the last time you had chicken skin when you entered a stadium?

At the last home game in Geneva, the atmosphere, the fans, all the flags. I just wished that we could have celebrated the early qualification together after the great support during the game. But we didn't have the support we needed.

And off the pitch?

I also think the preparation for the team moves is great. Of course, I don't exactly get chicken skin, but the anticipation for the staff and players is always great. And the moment when everyone has moved in and is sitting at the table together again is a very special one. Then I think: it's that time again, let's get on with it.