Johan Manzambi is the big starter for the national team in 2025. The 20-year-old could now move into the starting eleven for the important World Cup qualifier against Sweden - in an unfamiliar position.
Remo Freuler is out for the last two World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Kosovo. A bitter loss for the Nati. The question arises as to who will replace Freuler - especially as Denis Zakaria and Vincent Sierro are also missing through injury.
Johan Manzambi is one player who could come into contention alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield. The youngster has so far been used by Murat Yakin mainly on the wings in attack, but plays more in the center at SC Freiburg.
"I played in every position as a youngster," said Manzambi at the media conference on Tuesday. "I don't yet know what the coach has in mind. But I'm ready for all positions - on the side or in the center, on the six or on the ten."
Manzambi has made a rapid rise through the ranks. He made his international debut in June and now it's hard to imagine the national team without him. "I've worked a lot to get to where I am now," he says. "Things have happened quickly. My family is very proud of me. Me too, of course, but I don't look at it that way."
Saturday's game against Sweden will be very special for the 20-year-old because it is taking place in his home city of Geneva. "I grew up in Geneva, went to Servette when I was young and I'm really looking forward to returning to the Stade de Genève," said Manzambi. "It will be very special for me. My family will be there too."
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The press conference is over
-
The return to the Stade de Genève
"I grew up in Geneva, went to a football school for a few months and then joined Servette. I'm very happy to return to the Stade de Genève."
-
The dream of the World Cup
Participating in the World Cup is his big goal. "I hope we qualify and I'm there. That would be great for my family. They help me a lot to keep my feet on the ground. I think it's important that they are there so that I can make progress in my career."
-
Manzambi accepts his role
So far, the 20-year-old has only been allowed to play once in the national team from the start. "Of course I'm happy when I play. But if I'm on the bench at the start, that's okay too. The coach has done everything right so far with three wins and a draw from four games."
-
Linguistic talent
The Frenchman also speaks fluent German. "Languages are very important to me," he says. It helps him to integrate more quickly. "And it also helps on the pitch. I have a German teacher in Fribourg."
-
Will Manzambi take over from Freuler?
Remo Freuler is out through injury. Will Manzambi play in central midfield alongside Granit Xhaka? "I played in every position in my youth," says Manzambi, who is also often deployed in the center at Freiburg. "I don't yet know what the coach has in mind. I'm ready for all positions - on the side or in the center, on the six or on the ten."
-
Rising star of the year
Manzambi has had an explosive development. He made his international debut in June and now it's hard to imagine the national team without him. "I've worked a lot to get to where I am now," he says. "Things have happened quickly. My family is very proud of me. Me too, of course, but I don't look at it that way."
-
In a good mood
"I come to the national team in a very good mood," says the youngster. He recently won with Freiburg in the Bundesliga and one in the Europa League and also scored a goal.
-
Special game in Geneva
Manzambi was born in Geneva and trained at Servette. Saturday's match in his home country will be correspondingly special. "It will be very special for me. My family will be there," he says.
-
The press conference begins
Johan Manzambi enters the press conference room.
-
Swiss national team gathering in Lausanne
-
Yakin: "I'm not at all afraid of a finalissima against Kosovo"
-
Tami on Okafor: "We don't need an apology"
Noah Okafor has been waiting for a sign of life from the national team for over a year - in vain. In an interview with "The Athletic", the Premier League striker expresses his deep disappointment with coach Yakin and the SFA. At Monday's press conference, Nati director Pierluigi Tami responded to Okafor's statements (read more here).