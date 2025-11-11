Johan Manzambi is an attraction in the national team. Keystone

Johan Manzambi is the big starter for the national team in 2025. The 20-year-old could now move into the starting eleven for the important World Cup qualifier against Sweden - in an unfamiliar position.

Andreas Lunghi

Remo Freuler is out for the last two World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Kosovo. A bitter loss for the Nati. The question arises as to who will replace Freuler - especially as Denis Zakaria and Vincent Sierro are also missing through injury.

Johan Manzambi is one player who could come into contention alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield. The youngster has so far been used by Murat Yakin mainly on the wings in attack, but plays more in the center at SC Freiburg.

"I played in every position as a youngster," said Manzambi at the media conference on Tuesday. "I don't yet know what the coach has in mind. But I'm ready for all positions - on the side or in the center, on the six or on the ten."

Manzambi has made a rapid rise through the ranks. He made his international debut in June and now it's hard to imagine the national team without him. "I've worked a lot to get to where I am now," he says. "Things have happened quickly. My family is very proud of me. Me too, of course, but I don't look at it that way."

Saturday's game against Sweden will be very special for the 20-year-old because it is taking place in his home city of Geneva. "I grew up in Geneva, went to Servette when I was young and I'm really looking forward to returning to the Stade de Genève," said Manzambi. "It will be very special for me. My family will be there too."

