Long-serving FCZ president Sven Hotz passed away a week ago at the age of 96. He was honored by Ancillo Canepa and the fans at the Zurich club's first match since his death.

Andreas Lunghi

Sven Hotz lived for FC Zurich. He dedicated over 80 years of his life to the club, playing for the juniors and the second team, serving on the board and as secretary. Hotz finally became president in 1986, having previously served as vice-president for two years.

During his 20-year presidency, Hotz celebrated two cup victories (2000 and 2005) and the championship title in 2006. With one of his famous dance interludes on the balcony of the Zurich Volkshaus, he secured himself a place in the hearts of FCZ fans for eternity.

In December of the same year, he handed over his position to Ancillo Canepa. Hotz, who suffered from dementia, remained loyal to FCZ as honorary president until the day of his death on December 7.

"He was a great personality"

Six days after his death, Hotz was honored by Canepa with an emotional speech at his FCZ's home match against Winterthur (2:2) and by the south curve with a choreography.

"Our long-standing president Sven Hotz was allowed to fall asleep peacefully a week ago after a long, serious illness," the 72-year-old began his speech. "He was a great personality who was also held in high esteem in Swiss football."

Canepa then addressed Hotz directly with a promise: "Dear Sven, we will miss you. And I promise you that your life's work will also be our life's work."

The team did not say goodbye to the legendary president with a victory. The Zurich cantonal derby against FC Winterthur ended in a 2:2 draw.