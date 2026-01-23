The already scandalous final of the Africa Cup between Markokko and Senegal has been enriched by another chapter. Several Senegalese players may have been poisoned before kick-off.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Senegal win the Africa Cup final against hosts Morocco 1:0 after extra time.

It is a match that will be remembered above all for its scandals.

Now there is another chapter in this crazy story. German-Senegalese player Ismail Jakobs suspects that three of his team-mates were poisoned before the game. Show more

Last Sunday, Senegal won the Africa Cup final against hosts Markokko 1:0 after extra time. It is a match that will be remembered for a long time to come. However, the sporting aspects are hardly the main focus. The Senegalese leaving the pitch shortly before the end, Brahim Diaz's miserably missed Panenka penalty or the Moroccans' scarf-stealing action are the talking points.

But that is by no means the end of the story. And the latest chapter of this thriller has it all. The German-Senegalese Ismail Jakobs, who was substituted in extra time in the final, voices a terrible suspicion.

In an interview with "Sportdigital", he said: "My personal suspicion is that three of our players were poisoned and it wasn't a normal case of food poisoning where they vomited or whatever. These three players really collapsed."

Krépin Diatta collapsed in the dressing room, explained Jakobs, who is under contract with Galatasaray. "That was very, very scary." Ousseynou Niang got it during the warm-up and Pape Matar Sarr collapsed at half-time. He did not want to blame anyone, "but it was definitely no coincidence," said the Africa Cup winner.

The associations involved have not yet commented on the allegations. Nothing is known about the state of health of the players involved, even days after the match.

