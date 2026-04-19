In November, Noah Okafor complained publicly about his non-nomination for the national team. In February, he had a discussion with Murat Yakin. The national team coach reveals the details in the football talk show Heimspiel.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In March, Noah Okafor was back with the Swiss national team for the first time in 16 months.

After the Leeds striker had publicly complained about national team coach Murat Yakin, a clarifying conversation took place in February.

In the football talk show Heimspiel, Yakin talks about the discussion with Okafor and explains why he is giving the striker a second chance. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

In March, Noah Okafor would have been back in the national team jersey after a long time. 16 months after his last international match, Murat Yakin was planning to play the Leeds striker again, but an injury prevented him from being called up for the test matches against Germany and Norway. Because Filip Ugrinic was then ruled out, Okafor was called up to the national team after all. However, because he was not fit enough, he did not make the squad.

Two months before the start of the World Cup, however, it is clear that Okafor is once again a force to be reckoned with in the national team. Especially as the 25-year-old is currently in outstanding form in the Premier League. He recently shone with a brace against Manchester United and a goal and an assist against Wolverhampton.

Six months ago, he publicly vented his anger and said that he was very disappointed with the way Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami had treated him. The Nati coach had already spoken about reconciliation with Okafor in March and now made it clear once again in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport: "I don't hold grudges."

Debate in England

Okafor didn't play a minute at Euro 2024. He was accused of ego trips and a lack of team spirit. Yakin did not play him again, and the national team qualified for the World Cup without him. "Then he misbehaved in public and made statements in which he wanted to put himself above the team," the national team coach recalls. "I then clearly told him that he needed to improve. But I never criticized him as a player."

Okfoor's advisor then contacted him and asked for a meeting. In February, the Leeds attacker, Yakin and Tami met in England. "He was very remorseful," said Yakin. "At the last meeting, he also apologized to the whole team for his behaviour. These are important processes, and as a player you have to learn the lessons from them."

Yakin's clear message

Okafor can be hugely important for the national team, even if the World Cup starting places in attack already seem to be taken by Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye. "If a player drops out, we need options. Vargas, for example, has been injured three times this season," said Yakin. "Okafor has shown good games. I also wanted to meet him in person to see whether he has developed as a person and is reasonable."

During the visit to Leeds, the national team coach and player sat alone in a room. "Then I said to him: 'Noah, look, there are simply rules that you have to follow. If you can do that, you're very welcome back with me,'" says Yakin. "Unfortunately, he suffered a slight injury before the game against Germany, which is why I couldn't use him. But I would have liked to have done that."

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