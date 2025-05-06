Mladen Petric talks about the sporting director bang at GC. The blue Sport expert explains why he can't understand the timing. But he is convinced of Alain Sutter.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport expert Mladen Petric doesn't understand what GC is supposed to gain from the change of sporting director at this point in time.

Petric would much rather have expected the coach to be changed in such a case. Or the sporting director and the coach at the same time.

In the end, however, it's the players on the pitch who have to perform anyway. And Petric is disappointed with some of the players. Show more

The day after the 2-0 defeat at FC Winterthur, the Hoppers are in trouble. Head of sport Stephan Schwarz has to vacate his post and Alain Sutter takes over.

Mladen Petric, who once really kick-started his career at GC and made a total of 140 appearances for the Zurich club between 1999 and 2004 (40 goals, 6 assists) and won two championships with the Hoppers (2001 and 2003), finds the decision difficult.

"I wasn't shocked, but very surprised," says the blue Sport expert. He doesn't understand why they are doing this at this stage of the season. The team was clearly not performing as expected. If it was, then he would have expected a change of coach to shake the team up once again and give it new impetus.

What is the change of manager supposed to do for the team in the relegation battle? Petric has no suitable answer. It would have been different after a change of coach: "The team gets a certain amount of motivation once again. Every player is challenged once again and has to show themselves once more, possibly also for the next season." But that is not the case now. And he does not assume that Tomas Oral will still be GC coach next season. "It's definitely a very, very 'tough' situation," summarizes Petric.

Petric on Sutter's GC past: "Something positive"

Petric is convinced of the new sporting director Alain Sutter despite the timing. "He's a man with a GC past. That's something positive for the club and the fans." Petric hopes that Sutter will also be given the time to get something going in the long term. "He is an expert. He has a lot of experience as a player and as a sports director."

Petric assumes that the Hoppers expect Sutter to lead the record champions back on the road to success. Will GC achieve a long-term turnaround under him? "I have every confidence in him. He knows what GC is all about. It's not an easy task and will take time. It also depends on how this season ends. The situation is not ideal."

Petric criticizes the mentality of many GC players

Ultimately, however, it is the players on the pitch who have to deliver. Especially those players who have been with the team for a long time need to lead the way. He cites Amir Abrashi and Pascal Schürpf as role models who give their all.

Giotto Morandi, on the other hand, he really slams: "Well, I watched the game against Winterthur and I don't think it was over 30 meters in the sprint, hardly even won a duel. [...] I just don't see the fight, the absolute will to do something for the club, for the team, to win this game." However, Morandi is by no means the only one who needs to take himself by the nose.