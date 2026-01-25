  1. Residential Customers
Former coach Marc Schneider "I believe Thun can win the title"

Michael Wegmann

25.1.2026

Ahead of the Bern derby against YB, Marc Schneider says that he believes FC Thun can win the championship title. He should know, having been on the Thun touchline from 2017 to 2020.

25.01.2026, 13:00

25.01.2026, 13:19

  • Marc Schneider is currently fighting for promotion to the Super League with FC Vaduz. FC Thun, his former employer, is currently shaking up the Super League and is in first place.
  • Schneider can well imagine that Thun will also be up there at the end of the season and lift the championship trophy.
  • "You can see how everything works, how the chemistry is within the team and how many players are surpassing themselves," says Schneider.
He too would not have expected FC Thun to still be in first place at this point, says Schneider. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't surprised."

The Vaduz coach, who coached FC Thun from 2017 to 2020, would be less surprised if the Bernese Oberland side also ended up on top. Schneider says: "I believe FC Thun can win the championship title."

He also gives reasons why Chübel might not end up in Basel, YB or Lugano. "You can see how everything works, how the chemistry is within the team and how many players rise above themselves."

"The big clubs YB and FCB don't do everything right"

Schneider continues: "If everyone continues to work in exactly the same way, if everyone does their job and lives in the here and now, then I don't know which team will be able to overtake Thun in the near future." Of course, he knows the sporting management and the club inside out. That's also what makes him so confident: "FC Thun have done a lot of things right in recent years and have remained calm even in the Challenge League. Their virtues are modesty and hard work. But they also know very well that a lot is achievable."

If the big title favorites like YB and Basel continue like this, anything is possible. Schneider: "A lot of things have to come together at Thun. And we benefit from the fact that the big clubs from Bern and Basel aren't getting everything right at the moment."

The Bern derby against YB takes place today. If Thun win, they will have already distanced themselves from their big neighbors by 17 (!) points.

