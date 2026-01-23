After three years in the Bundesliga, Cédric Zesiger is back at YB. Now more mature and with a wealth of experience under his belt, the center back is expected to take on a leadership role in Bern and help the Young Boys return to their former strength.

Three years ago, Zesiger left YB as a double champion to join the Bundesliga. After a total of 72 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg and, most recently, Augsburg, the 28-year-old decided to return to Bern this summer.

With the experience he has gained, he is expected to take on a leadership role at YB and lead the club to its first championship title since 2024. As a symbol of this, he will wear the captain’s armband in the season opener against Sion. Does Zesiger feel the pressure weighing on his shoulders?

"I knew before I came back that it would be like this. That was also the reason why I came back—to take on an important role," the 28-year-old said in an interview with blue Sport following the 4-2 victory over Sion.

As a player, you always want to grow, and it’s no different for him. He’s aware that not everything will go smoothly at first: “Even today, I had two or three plays that didn’t go quite the way I’d imagined. But it’s a step in the right direction. We’ve shown the fans that we want to bring that mentality and the YB DNA back onto the field so we can be successful again.”

Spycher: “We want a leadership team”

YB’s lack of the right mindset was often criticized, especially last season. Was that one of the reasons Cédric Zesiger was brought back, Christoph Spycher?

"The expectation isn't that Zesiger will take on this role alone; rather, it should be a leadership team," says the 48-year-old YB boss. "There are quite a few players who were here last year and need to take on some of the responsibility."

For him, new signings like Zesiger, Joel Mall, and Isaac Schmidt are players who need to do their part to support the leadership team. “Ultimately, though, they need to work together as a cohesive unit so that they’re not just the best leader, but the best leadership team,” Spycher concludes.

03:09 Spycher: «Wir müssen uns in vielen Belangen steigern»

More videos from the YB vs. Sion game

05:38 YB – Sion 4:2 Super League | 1. Runde | Saison 26/27

01:42 Mall: «Es war etwas eine Achterbahnfahrt»