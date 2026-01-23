Andy Egli takes stock of himself "I was often a jerk"

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In an interview with blue Sport, GC legend Andy Egli explains when he became a good person and why he probably would never have made it as a pro without his ambition.

Michael Wegmann, Ronja Zeller

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Andy Egli was considered a tough and ambitious defender who was part of the Swiss national team's legendary "Abbruch GmbH."

He himself admits that he has often been difficult throughout his career and sees this as part of his success.

Despite his toughness, Egli always made a point of not intentionally injuring his opponents and respected their well-being. Summary created with

Defenders are generally considered to be tough guys. Among them during his career was GC legend Andy Egli. In the 1980s, the 68-year-old, along with Roger Wehrli, Heinz Lüdi, and Charly In-Albon, formed the so-called “Abbruch GmbH” in the Swiss national team’s defense under coach Paul Wolfisberg. “I saw that nickname as a compliment,” says Egli in the World Cup talk show “Heroes Forever.” He was always aware, however, that his sometimes dogged nature and ambition didn’t go over well everywhere.

"I was very demanding of my teammates"

“I used to be a real jerk a lot of the time; I probably didn’t become a good person until after my playing career,” Egli once said in an interview with SRF. He still stands by that statement today, adding, “If I hadn’t been a jerk, I probably wouldn’t have made it this far.” His soccer talent was modest, Egli said humbly.

His mindset set him apart throughout his career. “That determination and unwavering will to ensure the team’s performance was always as good as possible—that’s what drove me every day,” he says. But the five-time Swiss champion didn’t just expect top performance from himself: “I was also very demanding of my teammates.” And sometimes he went a bit too far with that.

But even though Egli liked to play rough, he always respected his opponents’ well-being. “I never made a malicious tackle aimed solely at my opponent’s bones.”

01:11 Egli: «Abbruch-GmbH, das generiert sofort positive Gedanken»

All episodes featuring Andy Egli in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Andy Egli