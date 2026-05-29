Miro Muheim has made it into Murat Yakin's World Cup squad. This was anything but a matter of course, as the left-back had supposedly suffered a serious injury in April. But Muheim had a stroke of luck.

Jan Arnet

Nati news On Thursday, the last Nati players arrived at the World Cup camp. Training takes place behind closed doors.

Fabian Rieder slightly injured his foot in training on Wednesday and will now complete an individual program. However, this is only a precautionary measure.

Switzerland will play a test match against Jordan on Sunday. On Tuesday, they will depart for North America. Show more

It happened on April 18 in the northern derby against Werder Bremen: HSV defender Miro Muheim injured his right leg in a seemingly harmless tackle. It soon became clear that it was more than just a knock. There was talk of an ankle injury and Muheim's season was over. Does this also mean the end of his World Championship dream?

No, fortunately it wasn't quite that bad after all. At the Swiss national team's media conference on Friday, Muheim spoke cheerfully about the "unfortunate scene" that almost cost him his World Cup ticket. "I was really shaking in the days after the injury and had to wait for the tests to see what exactly was going on. It turned out that the syndesmosis ligament was torn."

Big worries for Miro Muheim on April 18 - but in the end everything turned out well. Keystone

A diagnosis like this usually doesn't bode well. "But we had a good plan and were also in contact with Murat Yakin," said Muheim, who even made one more appearance in HSV's final game of the season. "I was extremely relieved when things went well in the end and then I got the call from Murat Yakin. Everything went perfectly."

Muheim is ready for the World Cup

Whether he will play in the World Cup is still up in the air. Muheim was previously regarded as Ricardo Rodriguez's back-up. The latter joined the national team camp a little later, increasing Muheim's chances of starting in Sunday's test against Jordan. In any case, he is no longer bothered by the injury: "I'm no longer in pain and I'm ready to play."

The last Nati players also arrived on Thursday. The atmosphere in the team is great, says Muheim. "We have a great squad, everyone is looking forward to the tournament. You can already feel that the energy is different to other gatherings."

More about the Nati: