FC St. Gallen wins the 2026 Cup. It is the first title for the eastern Swiss club since the championship in 2000. The mood among the FCSG fans on the St. Gallen market square is correspondingly euphoric.

Sandro Zappella

Around 20,000 people in green and white watched the cup final on several big screens on the St. Gallen market square on Sunday. The winning FC St. Gallen team is expected to arrive in the city late in the evening.

There was boundless jubilation after the final whistle. Thousands of St. Gallen fans embraced each other in the old town - for many of the young fans, it was the first title they had ever been able to celebrate with FCSG. As one fan told blue News: "I was still liquid the last time we won the Cup." That was probably the majority of the fans of the Green-Whites. St. Gallen's last and so far only cup title was won in 1969, 57 years ago, and the last title, the Swiss championship, dates back to 2000.

St. Gallen celebrates its long-awaited success with a free night. When the team arrives in the evening, up to 60,000 people are expected in the streets and alleyways, explained the city police when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

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