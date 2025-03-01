David Zibung has been working as sports coordinator at Borussia Mönchengladbach since last summer. The FCL legend spoke to blue Sport about the new challenge in Germany.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Zibung left his comfort zone in Lucerne in the summer of 2024 and moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The former FCL goalkeeper talks to blue Sport about the move to Germany and his new role as sports coordinator.

Zibung says about the special connection between Gladbach and Switzerland: "The sympathy fits." Show more

FC Luzern without David Zibung? That was unimaginable for a long time. The goalkeeper played for FCL as a junior, stayed with his favorite club for his entire career, became a record player (520 appearances) and remained at the club even after his retirement as an active player (2021). Zibung worked as a scout in central Switzerland until last summer, when he unexpectedly left.

Borussia Mönchengladbach came knocking and actually managed to lure the FCL veteran to Germany. "It all happened very quickly. The contact was made during the summer break and I was very surprised," Zibung recalls in an interview with blue Sport. "I thought to myself, I've been with FCL for 25 years, if I want something else on my business card, then I have to take a step now."

Virtually overnight, he left his job in Lucerne and ventured abroad. "Maybe I wasn't brave enough as a player, but now I wanted to seize this opportunity," says Zibung. "Gladbach is not just any club, but one with a lot of tradition. I don't think I would have done that at many other clubs."

Always in close contact: Roland Virkus (left) and David Zibung. imago

The 41-year-old works as sports coordinator at the foals. He is in close contact with Roland Virkus, Managing Director Sport. Zibung is also involved in squad planning and scouting. He is also involved in training planning and implementation. "I'm also on the pitch every day, but I don't lead any training sessions. I'm the link between the sporting management, the coaching staff and the first team," explains the former goalkeeper.

"I'm almost like a little au pair here"

He made the decision to leave Lucerne and move to Germany together with his family. "I promised the family that I would always come home when I had the chance. Even if that means I have to drive for five hours."

The advantage of this is that he really has time for his family when he is in Switzerland. "That was different at FCL. I was busy with football seven days a week," says Zibung. In Germany, he now lives in a house with an older couple. "I'm almost like a little au pair here," smiles the 41-year-old.

He quickly settled into his new surroundings. Also because a former teammate and coach, Gerardo Seoane, was already here. "I have a special relationship with Gerry, with a lot of trust, and we try to make the most of that."

Have known each other for decades: David Zibung and Gerardo Seoane. imago

Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin also knows Zibung well from their time together in Lucerne. But because Omlin is a player, the division of roles is also clear. "Jonas was my teammate. It's clear that the trust and interaction is a little different. But he's a player, I'm the sports coordinator."

Switzerland and Gladbach - it just fits

Nico Elvedi is another Swiss player who has been with Borussia for several years. Switzerland and Gladbach, it just fits. Yann Sommer, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have also left their mark here. Why is that? "It certainly has to do with the basic training. People here want to see neat football with a lot of passion and heart," says Zibung.

And he continues: "The club focuses a lot on values and the Swiss often fulfill these values very well. Gladbach are clearly keeping an eye on the Swiss market, after all most Swiss players have made a very good impression here. The sympathy between Switzerland and Gladbach fits."

After a difficult last season, Gladbach was able to recover. There is now a "great energy in the club again", as Zibung says. Borussia are in 9th place, but are only five points behind the Champions League places. Gladbach could take another step up the table with a win in Heidenheim this Saturday.