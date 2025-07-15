Presenter Valentina Maceri talks about the group stage of the Women's European Championship. blue Sport

Valentina Maceri looks back on the group stage of the Women's European Championship. The blue Sport presenter raves about Switzerland as hosts and takes Germany to task.

The highlights for her were the strong Spaniards, Switzerland's quarter-final appearance and the euphoric fans.

Maceri doesn't have too much confidence in Germany: "I would advise them to talk less loudly about the title in interviews." Show more

Valentina Maceri accompanies viewers through the Champions League evenings for blue Sport. The German-Italian dual national also played professionally herself, including for various junior national teams in Germany. blue Sport asked her about the current European Women's Championship.

How do you perceive the euphoria surrounding the Women's European Championship so far?

Valentina Maceri: It's great! Unfortunately, I haven't been able to be there in person yet, but what I see, hear and read confirms what I thought before the tournament: the European Championship in Switzerland is topping the European Championship in England three years ago and has broken all records. I believe that women's football will become one of the most popular sports in Europe in the next five to ten years. The top 5 most popular sports is realistic for me.

What was your highlight of the preliminary round?

The Spaniards. That's pure football enjoyment. And of course Switzerland's historic quarter-final appearance, which was absolutely deserved. I also love the fans, they represent the home tournament and the country brilliantly. Switzerland is showing its best side. There are so many highlights, including the match between the Netherlands and France, which was pure drama and emotion!

What do you think of Switzerland's performances, have they impressed you so far?

Switzerland are presenting themselves as a host nation should in order to provide the best possible publicity. They put in an impressive performance after their opening defeat. Perhaps the defeat was even a good wake-up call. Géraldine Reuteler shone on several occasions - both as the player of the match against Norway and against Iceland and Finland. She was present everywhere, has a strong tackling ability, many ball contacts and a high passing rate. The team is compact and you can really see the team spirit. Under coach Pia Sundhage, the team shows remarkable tactical adaptability. And most importantly, the Swiss have shown mental strength. Going behind against Finland, coming back into the game and an emotional boost from the crowd - that shows character. It's been a really successful home tournament for Switzerland so far, regardless of the outcome against the Spaniards, who I consider to be the absolute tournament favorites.

Does Switzerland even stand a chance against Spain in the quarter-finals?

On paper, no. But now comes the big but: Switzerland are playing at home. The fans can be a decisive factor. With courage, determination and a bit of luck, they can pull off a big surprise. They just have to avoid falling behind quickly. The longer they go without conceding a goal, the greater the chance of a major coup.

You're Italian, what do you think of the Squadra Azzurra's performance?

In the match against Spain (1:3), Italy proved that they can compete, the offense showed creative approaches, but against a stronger team like Spain they lacked penetration, especially in defending against teams in possession. I think the quarter-final against Norway is the end of the line.

And of course we're wondering what you, as a former junior international, have to say about Germany.

You can see the young team's insecurity with the loss of captain Giulia Gwinn. I would also advise them to talk less loudly about the title in interviews. That's too much for me. The last two performances have spoken a different language. France, my personal second favorite for the title after Spain, awaits Christian Wück's team. France have been one of the most impressive teams at the tournament so far, with tremendous attacking power. Success against Germany in the quarter-finals could be the next milestone - and perhaps the door opener for the title. France are doing it cleverly, they're putting Germany in the role of favorites. But I don't believe that. Unfortunately, my guess is the same here: The quarter-finals are the end of the line for Germany.

