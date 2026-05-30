Swiss referee travels to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years - Gallery Nominated for a World Cup for the first time at the age of 38: FIFA referee Sandro Schärer Image: Keystone The man from Schwyz is the first Swiss referee at a World Cup since Massimo Busacca in 2010 Image: Keystone Fedayi San from Aargau travels to North America as VAR Image: Keystone Geneva's Stéphane de Almeida will be on duty as an assistant referee Image: Keystone The Swiss trio with Fedayi San, Sandro Schärer and Stéphane De Almeida (from left to right) at a glance Image: Keystone Swiss referee travels to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years - Gallery Nominated for a World Cup for the first time at the age of 38: FIFA referee Sandro Schärer Image: Keystone The man from Schwyz is the first Swiss referee at a World Cup since Massimo Busacca in 2010 Image: Keystone Fedayi San from Aargau travels to North America as VAR Image: Keystone Geneva's Stéphane de Almeida will be on duty as an assistant referee Image: Keystone The Swiss trio with Fedayi San, Sandro Schärer and Stéphane De Almeida (from left to right) at a glance Image: Keystone

In the coming weeks, Sandro Schärer will be the first Swiss referee to officiate at a World Cup in 16 years. It is the fulfillment of a dream for the 37-year-old from Schwyz.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Sandro Schärer will be the first Swiss referee to take to the field at a World Cup in 16 years. Massimo Busacca last refereed at a World Cup in 2010.

Schärer already gained experience at a major tournament two years ago at the European Championship in Germany. However, the World Cup is a different ball game.

Many mentalities clash at a World Cup. "We are sometimes ridiculed a little when we referee matches in the Middle East, Cyprus or Greece, but it's incredibly valuable because you have to deal with the players differently than in Switzerland." Show more

Sandro Schärer is a modern referee: young, eloquent, with a winning demeanor. In short: an excellent communicator. These qualities are no accident. They correspond to a central element in the job description of how Schärer sees his task. "We all more or less know ourselves what is right and wrong," explains the trained teacher from Buttikon on the upper reaches of Lake Zurich. "Communication, management, leadership and dealing with people are crucial at this level. "I make important decisions, but I'm of zero importance to the game."

This also includes the referees explaining their work. In the run-up to the World Cup, the Swiss Football Association hosted a media round table at its headquarters in Muri near Bern. The occasion is a pleasant one: for the first time since Massimo Busacca in 2010, a Swiss referee has been called up for a World Cup final round in the person of Schärer. Fedayi San from Aargau will also travel to North America as VAR and Stéphane De Almeida from Geneva as assistant referee.

Preparation camp in Miami

Preparation is essential in order to be fit and to be able to communicate well with the players (and coaches) on the pitch. On Sunday, just under a week before Schärer's 38th birthday, the referees will travel to the USA, Schärer and De Almeida to the referee camp in Miami, San to Dallas for the VAR instruction. Schärer already gained experience at the European Championship in Germany two years ago - and yet a World Cup is a completely different ball game. Not only because of the length and travel distances, but also because of the different mentalities. Referees from all continents come together, and now it's all about finding a uniform approach.

For Schärer, who once played for FC Buttikon in the 3rd division, the line-up is a dream come true. One with an announcement, because in recent years he has blossomed into one of the best referees in Europe. Just a month ago, he refereed Paris Saint-Germain's thrilling 5:4 home win against Bayern Munich - the first Swiss to do so in a Champions League semi-final since Busacca sixteen years ago - and received excellent marks. The often critical former top referee and TV pundit Urs Meier spoke of a "world-class performance". He had not seen such a performance in the last few months, he enthused on blue Sport. "Sandro did an excellent job in his semi-final baptism of fire. Simply brilliant."

A life goal achieved

That was shortly after the man from Schwyz had already received his World Championship call-up. He would have been disappointed if he had been passed over, he admits openly. "It was an emotional moment for me when you achieve a life goal," he recalls. "With all the adversity that comes with being a referee." Schärer draws a comparison with active footballers. "If I hadn't made it into the squad, I would have been disappointed. But I would also have reflected on that self-critically and found arguments as to why it wasn't enough."

He emphasizes that at almost 38, he is still relatively young for a referee and that it is of course much more difficult to be called up for a World Cup than for a European Championship because there are fewer places for Europeans.

Different cultures

The preparation is not so dissimilar to that of the footballers. "We don't have to worry about anything," explains Schärer. "We also have a staff that tries to do everything so that you can deliver the best possible performance on day X." The hotel is booked, the flight reserved, the food prepared, the physiotherapist prepares nutritional supplements, the legs are massaged and the analysts prepare the tactical match preparation.

The last point in particular is extremely important, says Schärer, as the mentalities of the individual players and participants are very different. "We sometimes get a bit of a laugh when we go to officiate matches in the Middle East, Cyprus or Greece, but it's incredibly valuable because you have to deal with the players differently than in Switzerland. Here, you can sometimes look at someone and they immediately know what they've 'peeled'. If you do that in a different culture, things can really take off."

Not yet part of the regular team

You can tell that dealing with the players on the pitch is very important to Schärer. "I treat everyone with the same respect, regardless of whether they are 45-year-old senior players from FC Trübbach or world stars," he emphasizes. "But the wealth of experience helps you to be prepared and not be surprised."

Schärer does not have much time to prepare for the World Cup matches in the USA, Mexico or Canada. The referees only find out a few days before each match where they will be working. "It's like a horse pawing at its hooves," says the man from Schwyz with a grin. He deliberately keeps his expectations low. "I don't see myself as part of the regular team yet," he compares himself to a young international. "I'd be losing touch with reality if I set myself the World Cup final as a goal now." The first World Cup doesn't have to be Schärer's last.