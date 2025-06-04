Alain Sutter is thinking about the future GC coach. An extension with Tomas Oral is possible, but the name Peter Zeidler is also on the GC sporting director's mind.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Grasshoppers have once again avoided relegation to the Challenge League in the barrage.

Alain Sutter has been head of sport at the record champions for a month now. Now that the club has avoided relegation, he wants to take care of the club's construction sites.

The first important decision is the coach for the new season. He could once again be Tomas Oral, but Peter Zeidler, an old companion of Sutter's, is also an issue. Show more

The Grasshoppers inform about the future of the club at a press conference. The new sporting director Alain Sutter also talks about his role and reveals that he only agreed to join GC on the condition that he was in charge.

blue Sport caught up with the former St.Gallen sporting director after the media conference and wanted to know more about his strategy.

Alain Sutter, you've been at GC for around a month. What are the biggest insights and construction sites?

I haven't been able to focus much on construction sites so far. So far, it's just been about supporting the people on the ground.

One obvious issue is the coach. Tomas Oral has no contract for the coming season. Would he be someone who could deliver the kind of football you want?

It's about active football. I want to see intense football. I want people to be entertained if they are going to pay money. Of course Tomas Oral can play this kind of football. He showed that several times, especially in the first half of the first leg of the barrage against Aarau. That was exactly the kind of football I want to see.

The fact is that Oral does not yet have a contract for next season. Are you already negotiating with other coaches?

I don't give any information publicly about processes. It's a rolling process in which I naturally think about everything. It's also logical that I'm looking at other coach profiles and coaches. But Tomas Oral is definitely an option for next year.

And Peter Zeidler?

I've worked with him for a long time. Everyone knows that we had a successful time together and that he sees football very similarly to me. I would be stupid if I didn't have the name Peter Zeidler in my head.

What is the status of the squad planning?

I'm glad that the network has already done the groundwork. When I arrived, they had already presented a lot of players to me. So I don't have to start from scratch. It would have been almost impossible to get a team together in time in this constellation. We're already making good progress, so I'm positive that we'll have the majority of the team together relatively early on.

What do you think about loan players?

They strengthen the team, but they don't add any value to the squad. That's a question I'm used to asking myself from my time at St.Gallen. Of course, a loan player adds value because he improves the quality of your team. If you have a successful team, then you automatically increase the value of your own team. You have more spectators and are better able to attract sponsors. So the loan players do create added value. But the fact is that we will continue to have loan players from the network, where the aim is to generate value within the network. However, we will only sign players on loan from outside the network if they either have extreme added value or if we have an option to buy.

Last season, GC was able to integrate many youth players. Is that a path you want to continue on?

Of course. It's always the case that there is a mix. Our own juniors will always have an advantage. They always have a bonus over foreign players, because that's also part of their identity. I want junior players to know that if they perform well, they will also get the chance to make the first team.

