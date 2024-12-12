After 93 international matches with 25 goals, 2 European Championship and 3 World Cup appearances, Haris Seferovic (32) would have wished for a nicer exit from the national team. It feels sad, he tells blue Sport, and: "Not all farewells go well. It could have ended better for Murat Yakin and me."

According to Seferovic, his main goal was to take part in the European Championship in Germany: "When I realized that I wouldn't be called up, no matter how many goals I scored for Celta Vigo, I told my manager: I'm open to anything. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, America or anywhere else."

The Al-Wasl striker criticized the lack of transparency and communication on the part of the Swiss Football Association, but also said: "Maybe it could have ended better. But you can't change that." Show more

Haris Seferovic, have you been following the national team in recent months?

Yes, the national team played great and successful football at the European Championships. I also watched all the Nations League games. The performances are difficult to assess. Sometimes the national team played well, but they never won. Of course, we were unlucky once or twice. There's a change going on at the moment. Sommer is gone, I'm gone, Shaqiri is gone, Schär is gone. The team has to come together again and the new youngsters have to develop further. On the whole, though, the performances were okay, I think.

Sommer, Shaqiri and Schär have resigned. You've listed your names, but you haven't officially resigned yet. Can you enlighten us?

Yes, the national team is no longer an issue for me. I've been done with it for a while. When there was still speculation about my name before the European Championship, I knew long ago that I wouldn't be called up. Even when I was playing for Celta Vigo, I knew that my journey was over.

Why was that?

I switched to Vigo because Murat Yakin had advised me to do so. He said that I wasn't getting enough playing minutes at Galatasaray to get any more call-ups. Things went well in Spain, I got match practice and scored goals, but he still didn't call me up. Yakin justified it by saying that he wanted to give younger players a chance.

What was that like for you?

For me, it meant: 'We'll call you if we still need you. I was part of this national team for years and at a certain age. I didn't want it that way. I would have liked him to tell me openly and honestly that I was done. It should be communicated better. Every player would want that. Then you know where you stand. But not all farewells go well. It could have ended better with Vladimir Petkovic and Valon Berahmi and now with Murat Yakin and me.

How would you have taken that?

I would have understood it. Every coach has his philosophy, his ideas, his system. It wouldn't have been a problem for me.

Why did you never announce your retirement?

That was actually planned, but we didn't do it. That's okay too. Dzemaili never officially retired from the national team either.

How does it feel when you say that publicly for the first time?

It feels sad. There were many good moments, as well as bad ones. I always enjoyed playing for the national team, especially because of my teammates. We always had fun, there was always something going on. And we were successful. But every good period comes to an end. Maybe it could have ended better. But you can't change that.

If Murat Yakin called you again in 2025 and called you up, wouldn't you say yes again?

To be honest, no.

Before the European Championship, you said that you wanted to be at least number two in the center forward position... Yes.

Yes. I know myself and my body, I knew that I could help the team. I'm not the type of guy who plays as a number three and is only there to motivate the others. I don't want to be misunderstood. Of course I always try to motivate my teammates and get them involved. But I do that on the pitch and not off it. I never said that I had to be a regular player. Breel Embolo is in good form, he's strong and good. But at that moment I had the feeling that there were no better strikers in Switzerland than Embolo and me. Even if I play in Dubai. That's my opinion.

And then you moved to Dubai in the summer of 2023.

Yes, my big goal was the European Championship in Germany. When I realized that I wouldn't be nominated, no matter how many goals I scored for Vigo, I told my manager: 'I'm open to anything. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, America or anywhere else. Bring me all the offers and we'll see which one suits me best. It turned out to be Dubai. I have no regrets, my family and I are very happy here.