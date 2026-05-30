Swiss player Philippe Senderos played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2008. He talks to blue Sport about the upcoming Champions League final, his new life in Qatar and raves about Mikel Arteta. He also reveals what is written in the WhatsApp group of the 2004 champions.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Arsenal player Philippe Senderos talks about his time in London in an interview with blue Sport.

He raves about Mikel Arteta and recalls shared moments as a player and opponent.

The Swiss remains in close contact with Arsenal and his former teammates to this day. Show more

Philippe Senderos, where are you watching the final on Saturday?

I'm working in Qatar as a TV pundit for beIN Sports and will be watching the game from the studio.

You live in Qatar. Why did you move there?

I had the chance to work for Fifa here. I work a lot with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. I have more of a regional presence here and am closer to the countries.

Do you feel the war?

There was a bit of tension for a few weeks. But it's really okay. The family is here too and life is actually quite normal.

So you didn't have to flee to a bunker, like Fabian Schär in Saudi Arabia, for example?

No, no, everything is okay here.

Let's talk about Arsenal. What was your coolest game with Arsenal?

2006 against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. We won 1-0, it was like a dream for me. My father is Spanish and his family are all Real fans. I was also always a Real Madrid fan as a child. When you're young, you have a dream. And that day I lived my dream.

Senderos in a duel with Real Madrid's Ronaldo in 2006. IMAGO/BSR Agency

Did it almost hurt to beat Real then?

(Laughs) In my dream, it wasn't clear which team I was playing for.

What is your relationship with Arsenal today?

Very close. I played with Mikel Arteta at Everton. I'm also very close with Andrea Berta, who has now arrived. I go to the training ground once a year. I'm always in touch and I also know a few people in Staff.

Arteta (top left) and Senderos (3rd from left) played together at Everton. imago sportfotodienst

Are you also in contact with Arteta?

Yes, he's been very busy in the last few weeks, but we write to each other regularly via text message or WhatsApp.

How do you keep in touch with your old teammates?

We have an "Invincibles" group chat on WhatsApp. Everyone is in there: Lehmann, Henry, Vieira, Pires, David Dean and Arsène Wenger. There was a lot going on in the group last week.

What is shared in this group?

A bit of everything. Birthdays or news from our side. Cesc Fabregas qualified for the Champions League with Como. We all congratulated him.

What are your memories of the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona?

It was a great experience. Unfortunately, I had an injury and was only on the bench. It certainly wasn't a good final for us. But the experience of playing in a Champions League final was great. Even if you see how long it took Arsenal to get back to the final. We've already achieved something big.

Senderos (3rd from right) was only on the bench in the 2006 Champions League final. IMAGO/BSR Agency

How do you feel about the final between Arsenal and PSG this year?

I have a good feeling. And now that Arsenal have won the league title, the players perhaps have less pressure. They think, yes, we've already won something, we just have to go there and play our game. That's certainly positive. But it will certainly be a tough game. PSG are incredibly good offensively. A lot of players can make the difference.

What is Arteta like as a person?

Intense. He loves football, he lives every action. He was like that as a player too. He was a leader in the dressing room. He spoke a lot and was really good for the team. What he's doing now as a coach is great. But it's also great how the club has given him time to build this team.

What moments do you remember with him?

I remember playing against and with him. He's a really good person. Spanish has certainly always helped me. He experienced a lot, he was already very young as a player. In those days, technical players like him had a hard time. He was captain at Everton and Arsenal. Really a strong person.

It was probably difficult for the coach after Wenger, wasn't it?

After a coach who has done so much for a club, it's always difficult to be the next one. Arsenal did a bit of searching. Unai Emery was certainly a good choice, but perhaps at the wrong moment. And they didn't give him the time that Mikel Arteta got. Then they brought Mikel in and gave him the time. They finished eighth twice. For a club like Arsenal, not playing in Europe is disastrous. But they held on to him, gave him the time and also the players. You could see the development and this year they were able to win the title.

Would you like to be a central defender at Arsenal's corners today?

Yes, and in this team in general. Everyone runs for each other, everyone defends. They all have that mentality. I think they have 18 or 19 clean sheets this season. That's incredible in the biggest league in the world.

Do you see a Swiss player who would suit Arsenal?

Yes, there are many. At the moment, I particularly like Johan Manzambi. And not just because he's from Geneva. He brings something special to the pitch. He takes risks and is dangerous. He could develop further in England.

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