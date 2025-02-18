AC Milan must make up a 1-0 deficit in the Champions League play-offs against Feyenoord Rotterdam. Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks about his role with the Rossoneri ahead of the second leg.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between Milan and Feyenoord takes place today, Tuesday. The Dutch side won the first leg 1-0 at home.

Ahead of the second leg, Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes the place of coach Sérgio Conceição at the press conference and talks about his role at the club.

blue Sport will broadcast the match between Milan and Feyenoord live, kick-off is at 18:45.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a consultant at AC Milan since December 2023. But what exactly is his role at the club? At the press conference ahead of the important second leg of the Champions League tie against Feyenoord Rotterdam, a reporter wanted to know from Ibra whether he was currently a kind of mental coach. "No, I'm the substitute. I'm a reserve and step in when I'm needed," grinned the 43-year-old.

Ibrahimovic stood in at the press conference for head coach Sérgio Conceição, who was in Portugal to attend the funeral of former Porto president Pinto da Costa. "He's in Portugal for personal reasons and therefore can't be here," explained the Swede.

"I'm simply here to help Milan," said Ibrahimovic. However, Conceição will be back on Tuesday evening. Milan must turn up the heat after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg if they are to progress to the last 16 of the top flight.

The second showdown between Milan and Feyenoord will take place at the San Siro at 18:45. blue Sport will broadcast the match live.

The highlights of the first leg