For five years, he was the face of success at Union Berlin - now Urs Fischer is living a completely different life. But the question remains: Will the 59-year-old soon return to the coaching bench?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since his dismissal from Union Berlin in November 2023, Urs Fischer has been taking some time out: relaxation, e-bike tours, fishing.

But a comeback is not out of the question: He misses football at times and doesn't rule out a return as a coach - but only if "the feeling is right".

Rumors about Cologne, Dortmund & Co. were false - there were no concrete talks, says Fischer in an interview. Show more

From the Bundesliga 2 to the top flight: between 2018 and 2023, Urs Fischer wrote a real football fairytale with Union Berlin. With a modest manner, a clear line and tactical finesse, the Zurich native transformed a working-class club into a Champions League contender.

But Fischer had already celebrated success before: He won three titles with FC Basel between 2015 and 2017 - including the double. An impressive palmarès that made him a sought-after coaching figure throughout Switzerland and internationally.

What is Urs Fischer doing today?

In an interview with Blick, Fischer is open - and surprisingly relaxed. "I've tried to reflect, but I've also found time for things that I never had," he says. E-bike tours with his wife, cycling trips abroad, occasional fishing - all deliberately far away from everyday football. "I'm also enjoying living under the same roof as my family again."

Since his release at the end of November 2023, there has been time to reflect. And Fischer took it. "It was a success story for five years. Then it went downhill for six months, just as it had previously gone in the other direction," he says looking back. "In the heyday, we often asked ourselves: 'Hey, how did we actually manage that today? In the last six months, we often asked ourselves how it was possible not to pick up a point again. They were extremes."

Fischer has fond memories of his time in the German capital. But Berlin was just one of many stops - and none has more or less significance for him: "Berlin is a part of my history, Union occupies a certain space without judgment. My first position as head coach at FCZ also has its place, and that applies equally to Thun and Basel. I don't want to compare them."

Comeback? Not yet, but ...

The question remains as to whether and when a next position will come along. Time and again, when a new coach is being sought in the Bundesliga, speculation about Fischer makes the rounds. It's "almost a bit tedious", says the successful coach. "There were rumors that I had signed in Cologne. Not true, that was a hoax." Nevertheless, he appreciates having left his mark.

There have never been any concrete talks since he left Berlin. However, the 59-year-old does not rule out a return to the coaching bench. "I would be lying if I said I didn't miss it at all. Occasionally, thoughts like that come up - quite unconsciously."

In order to take on a coaching job again, he has to feel a certain attraction. The feeling has to be right. "It has to appeal to me, or not. That's what it's all about. It doesn't depend on the location. Anything is possible," says Fischer.

However, there is one thing he can't seem to imagine: The job as head of sport. Fischer: "I admire sports directors. They are on the phone 24 hours a day, 12 hours a day. A horror for me. The availability, the density would be too much for me."

