Equal opportunities in Iceland "If boys had more training than girls, it would be a huge scandal here"

When it comes to equality between men and women, Iceland has been a world leader for years. There is also equal opportunity in football. Arnar Bill Gunnarsson from the Icelandic association explains how it works.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arnar Bill Gunnarsson, Head of Development at the Icelandic Football Association, explains equal opportunities in Icelandic football.

He reveals why the women's national team in Iceland is further ahead than the men's team.

And makes it clear that even a difference in training between juniors and women would make headlines in the national media. Show more

Are these gigantic football halls the main reason why Iceland's football has made such great progress in recent years?

Our football halls are important, of course. But we also have a lot of artificial turf pitches with floodlights and underfloor heating in Iceland. We have a lot of energy in the ground here, a lot of hot water thanks to all the volcanoes. Since the football halls and heated artificial pitches were built in this millennium, football has become a year-round sport, whereas before we could only play on frozen gravel pitches in the summer. Another reason for the upswing is certainly our coaches.

You are responsible for training them. How important is that and what do you do differently to other countries?

I think coach education is very important in every country. We work with the same guidelines as in any other country. The difference is that all coaches in Iceland are professionals. This means that they all have the necessary coaching licenses and are also paid for their job. Here, parents don't coach even the youngest children.

Why is this the better way?

It's better for us. I'm not saying it would be better for other countries. But I am convinced that four- and five-year-old children of kindergarten age need experienced and good coaches and not inexperienced ones or even their own parents.

Why is that?

The start is important, the first coach is important. If they enjoy the training sessions, if they have a safe environment, if they learn the rules, then there is a really good chance that the children will fall in love with the game. And when they fall in love, they go outside and play soccer and have fun. If you play football with friends maybe every day, you have the opportunity to become really good.

In Switzerland, the big clubs have academies for the most talented players. Why isn't that the case in Iceland?

All the clubs do a good job here. The nice thing is that you can play with friends nearby. You're born nearby, you play for a club, you play with friends, you can ride your motorcycle to training. It's usually very close. And you can stay in your neighborhood until you're 19 years old. And then there's another reason why we probably don't have academies.

Which one?

In Iceland, it's illegal to own a club. The clubs belong to society. The municipalities build and pay for all the facilities. The players pay the coaches with their fees and the Icelandic association is financed by Uefa and Fifa support. So there are no rich owners in Iceland who are trying to get richer through football.

Arnar Bill Gunnarsson is head of development at the Icelandic Football Association. Picture: blue Sport

Do girls and boys play together in the same teams?

The girls are allowed to play with the boys and we often encourage them to do so. But there are no clubs where there are only boys or girls. Every club has a system for both. But we don't really mix the genders.

Iceland is considered a pioneer in terms of equality and has been at the top of the global Gender Gap Report for years.

Yes, equality is very important in Iceland and we are all proud of that. Society ensures that girls and boys are treated equally from birth. Equality is a school subject here, we have many women in management positions...

... And in football?

We are one of the nations with the highest percentage of women playing football. 30 percent of licensed players are women. Our goal would be for it to be 50 percent. If, for example, girls had three training sessions a week and boys of the same age had four, it would be a huge scandal in Iceland. It would be the headline in the newspapers.

Is Iceland's women's national team better than the men's team?

At the moment, yes. But as far as football is concerned, the women have long been the role models. They were the first national team to qualify for a final tournament in 2009 and haven't missed one since. The men only managed this for the first time in 2016.

And what do you expect from the Icelanders in Switzerland?

I think our group with Switzerland, Norway and Finland is balanced. Every team wants to and can make it to the knockout phase. I hope we make it through.

Everyone can still remember the many Icelandic fans at Euro 2016 in France and their "Huh". Will there be a party when the Dóttirs come?

I'm sure some fans will come and definitely bring the "Huh" and party. Don't worry.