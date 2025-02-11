Rumors that Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé don't really get along at Real Madrid keep popping up. blue Sport expert Fredi Bobic speaks plainly: "If Vini is offended, then he should go to Saudi Arabia."

Sandro Zappella

The relationship between the two Real Madrid superstars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior is said to be strained. The topic is addressed in the Champions League studio of blue Sport. Expert Fredi Bobic has a clear opinion on the matter: "If Vinicius Junior sees Mbappé as a problem case, then he must change clubs immediately. That's normally against the team structure. Even superstars have to bow to this structure from time to time."

Bobic explains the problem with Vini Junior's position: "Vinicius Junior's greatest strength is on the side. Vini Junior is not a center forward, he can't play in the middle, even if he thinks he can." With Mbappé, on the other hand, it's a bit different; he's got used to playing in the middle. Vini Junior, however, needs his space on the side: "The deep runs, that's his great strength. Then he will also score his goals."

Bobic then chooses clear words with regard to Vini Junior: "I hope the rumor that he is offended is not true. Because if he is offended, then he should go to Saudi Arabia."

Everyone wants the status of number 1

Blue Sport expert Marco Streller also comments on the discussion surrounding Vini Junior and Mbappé: "There are one or two situations where you can see when one of the two is on the ball and shoots, but he could have tended to pass: Then it's just another huge discussion."

Streller - just like Bobic - once a top center forward himself, explains: "If you start to think for even a millisecond in football, it's always very, very dangerous. I do believe that everyone wants to have the status of being number 1 up front."

On the pitch, however, it worked out well for Vinicius and Mbappé against Manchester City. Real Madrid win 3-2 thanks to a late turnaround.