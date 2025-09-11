  1. Residential Customers
Kylian Mbappé speaks plainly "If I didn't have this passion, football would have disgusted me long ago"

dpa

11.9.2025 - 15:05

Kylian Mbappé is critical of the football business.
Keystone

Kylian Mbappé earns a lot of money from football and enjoys a great deal of attention. But he wishes his future children a different path - because football also "disgusts" him.

DPA

11.09.2025, 15:05

11.09.2025, 16:00

The world-class striker wants Kylian Mbappé's future children to have as much distance as possible from professional football. "In any case, I would never advise my child to immerse themselves in the world of football," said the French international in an interview with "L'Équipe".

When asked whether he could imagine his children hating football, the still childless Mbappé replied with a laugh: "I hope so. But I think, unfortunately, the ball is never far away."

In the very personal and detailed interview, the Real Madrid professional also describes the darker side of professional football. "I like to say that the people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to 'only' see a show and don't know what happens behind the scenes," said the 26-year-old: "To be honest, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me long ago."

"Life is great"

Mbappé explained that fame and lots of money also bring with them many problems. He is always walking a "fine line between paranoia and vigilance", but does not want to let this take away his enjoyment of life outside of football. "I'm fatalistic about the world of football, but not about life," he said: "Life is great."

