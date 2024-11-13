Fabian Schär is a guest on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel. The central defender, who has retired from the national team, talks about his contract with Newcastle coming to an end and reveals that he would only return to FC Basel in Switzerland.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Schär is a guest on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel.

The 86-time international talks about his expiring contract at Newcastle and explains that he is not thinking of returning to Switzerland at the moment.

Schär also reveals that when he moved from Wil to Basel in 2012, there was also interest from various other clubs in the Super League. However, he was certain at the time that he wanted to take the opportunity at FCB. Show more

Fabian Schär continues to play a major role in the Premier League at Newcastle United. The Swiss is a mainstay in central defense and - apart from a red card suspension - has always played more than 90 minutes. However, Schär's contract expires next summer. So are the signs pointing to his departure?

In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport, the 32-year-old explains: "I feel super comfortable at Newcastle, I've been playing for years and have a coach who backs me. Everything is right for me. I would love to stay. The club and coach know what they have in me." Talks about a contract extension will take place in the coming weeks. Schär explains: "Basically, it's always happened relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That's why it was never a big deal." He wasn't the one who had to negotiate it anyway. He has someone at his side who does it for him, says Schär, adding: "There are more complicated cases than mine."

With ex-players the age of Fabian Schär, Basel fans naturally dream of the next star who could return to FCB. Like Xherdan Shaqiri, who moved back to Basel from the MLS last summer at the age of 32. When asked by presenter Stefan Eggli whether a return for Schär was also an issue, he explained: "I haven't had a conversation with Dave (Degen, editor's note) for a long time."

In previous interviews, Schär has said that it would be a dream come true for him to play for Basel again. When asked about this by Andy Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, Schär said: "I always said that at the beginning, when I went abroad, that I would love to do it." With more experience and many years, you also know a bit more and that you shouldn't look too far ahead. Schär explains that he is taking things step by step and that a lot can change quickly: "At the moment, however, I feel extremely comfortable and am not thinking about coming back. But if I were to play football in Switzerland again, I can only imagine it with FCB."

The move from Wil to FCB

Fabian Schär decided to join FC Basel back in 2012. Back then, the central defender moved from FC Wil in the Challenge League to the then Super League giants. Schär recalls that an FCB scout approached him after a game with Wil. However, there was also interest from other Super League clubs such as Sion and St. Gallen, but Schär reveals: "I had the conversation with FCB, went out and said that no matter what, I wanted to go there, even if I was the number 5 central defender. This opportunity and chance won't come again. I wanted to seize this chance - and it all worked out extremely well."

Schär moved to FC Basel in the summer of 2012 and quickly established himself as a regular. Three years, 114 games and 15 goals later, Schär left Basel and Switzerland for the Bundesliga. He has now been playing abroad for 12 years and is not currently considering returning to Switzerland any time soon.

The whole Heimspiel program with Fabian Schär

Home game as a podcast