Junior Ligue loses his nerve in the match against Sion and gets away with a yellow card. For blue Sport expert Georges Bregy, it is incomprehensible that the Zurich player was not sent off after the confrontation with Kreshnik Hajrizi.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Junior Ligue and Kreshnik Hajrizi clash in the 30th minute.

The Zurich player grabs the Sion player by the collar, which expert Georges Bregy calls "a clear assault".

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen explains that both players were aggressive and that the yellow cards were justified. Show more

It was the 30th minute in Sion when Junior Ligue suddenly went for the collar of his opponent Hajrizi. The Sion player goes to the ground and his teammates push the Zurich player away. In the replay, it becomes clear why Ligue reacted in this way: He is tackled hard by Hajrizi first.

Referee Fedayi San shows the two brawlers a yellow card. For expert Georges Bregy, this is incomprehensible: "For me, this is clearly an assault. Hajrizi is certainly no lamb, he also pushed him. Ligue deliberately grabs him and goes towards his chin with his fists."

Bregy did not understand why there was no red card for the 20-year-old's action. Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen clarifies: "For me, a yellow card is appropriate. Hajrizi starts and pushes Ligue over quite aggressively. The yellow card for Hajrizi is clear."

Refereeing expert does not see a clear punch

For Bregy, Ligue's collar grab was also "aggression" because he went in with his fists. "If there's no red in such situations, I don't know what else there should be a red for."

For Grossen, Ligue's action was just borderline. He did not see a clear punch from the Zurich player. "I assume that the VAR was also unable to recognize a clear wrong decision and therefore did not intervene."

Ligue had to leave the pitch five minutes later anyway. Moniz substituted him when, shortly after the incident with Hajrizi, he over-motivatedly went into a tackle with Berdayes and came close to a second yellow card.

