After the group stage, the Swiss national team must leave its base camp in San Diego and transport 7.5 metric tons of equipment Keystone

Following their decisive victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Swiss national team can confidently plan for the knockout stage. There, the team’s management will face quite a few logistical challenges.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mathematically speaking, there is still a slim chance that Switzerland could slip to third place in its group. For that to happen, however, it would have to lose decisively to Canada in the final round, while Qatar would simultaneously have to secure a very lopsided victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Thus, the final group stage match against Canada this coming Wednesday is likely to come down to determining who finishes first and who finishes second in the group.

The co-host has the better goal differential heading into the head-to-head matchup. The situation is clear: If Switzerland beats Canada, it secures first place in the group. A draw or a loss would see Canada finish first in the group.

Return and Onward Travel in a Very Short Time

Seeing Switzerland in second place is a scenario that causes unease among the national team’s officials—and this has nothing to do with the sporting aspect. “Finishing in second place would pose major logistical challenges,” Media Officer Sergio Affuso told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

As the group’s runner-up, Switzerland would be back in action just four days after its final group match. It would play the first of the 16 round-of-32 matches: on Sunday, June 28, at 12:00 p.m. local time at the stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles.

However, it is already certain that the team will spend one more night in Vancouver after the final group stage match, as a dinner with family and friends is planned following the game.

Therefore, the team will not return to its base camp in San Diego until June 25. They would then have to leave the base camp the very next day, June 26, or by June 27 at the latest. In general, FIFA requires teams to arrive at the new venue two days before the match—though exceptions may be made in special cases.

The reason for this is the so-called “venue hopping” that FIFA has planned for the tournament. The base camp will be dismantled after the group stage, and the team will travel to a new accommodation designated by FIFA for the knockout rounds.

There would also have been the option to remain at the chosen base camp for the entire tournament. The German national team, for example, chose this option. “But for financial reasons, this option was out of the question for us,” says Affuso. The effort involved—such as organizing extra charter flights—would have been too great.

7.5 metric tons of luggage must be moved

Specifically, a second-place finish would mean that the Swiss team would have to make the roughly three-hour flight from Vancouver to San Diego this coming Thursday, dismantle and pack up everything at their base camp, and move into new accommodations near Los Angeles the next day or the day after to set everything up again.

This involves just over 7.5 metric tons of equipment being transported from one location to another: 4.5 metric tons of general supplies, such as all jerseys, tracksuits, balls, physical therapy equipment, video analysis gear, and medical equipment, as well as three metric tons of personal luggage belonging to the entire delegation.

It’s also clear that, under this time pressure, the team’s preparation for the game would be very limited. That’s why Affuso and the other planners are clearly hoping for a first-place finish in the group. In that case, Switzerland would not play again until July 2—eight days after the final group stage match—and would play in Vancouver once more.

The team could then return to San Diego, prepare there in familiar surroundings, and travel back to Canada two days before the game—a much more relaxed schedule.

Another advantage of winning the group: If Switzerland wins its round of 32 match, it would also play its round of 16 match in Vancouver. In the best-case scenario, the team could stay there for several days and wouldn’t have to travel on immediately. If they finish second in their group, however, the round of 16 would take place in Houston.

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