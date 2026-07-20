Klaksvik or Zalgiris: Thun's second opponent in the Champions League qualifiers would be an easier challenge than the first. That's what the draw has determined.

Zagreb first, then Klaksvik or Zalgiris: Captain Marco Bürki and the Thun team’s rocky road to the Champions League continues to take shape

On Tuesday, FC Thun kicks off its Champions League qualifying campaign against Dinamo Zagreb. If the team from the Bernese Oberland manages to pull off an upset against the Croatian champions, the next hurdle would be a little less daunting. Thun’s opponent in the third qualifying round would be either Klaksvik or Kauno Zalgiris. Klaksvik is the reigning Faroe Islands champion, while Kauno Zalgiris is the Lithuanian champion.

The match dates for the third qualifying round are August 4, 5, and 11. Thun’s second-round matches against Dinamo Zagreb are scheduled for Tuesday of this week and next week (both at 8:00 p.m.).

If Thun were to lose to Dinamo Zagreb, they would advance to the next round of the Europa League qualifiers. Their opponent there would be either Vikingur Reykjavik from Iceland or Hapoel Be'er Sheva from Israel.

St. Gallen must hold its own against Portuguese powerhouse Benfica Lisbon in the Europa League qualifiers this week. Should it pull off a somewhat unlikely victory, it would advance to face the winner of the match between Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Maccabi Tel Aviv.